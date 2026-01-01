State Street Accelerates Investment Insights by Building AI-Enhanced Alpha Data Platform on Snowflake

With banking roots dating back to 1792, State Street has long been at the forefront of financial breakthroughs. From serving as custodian of America’s first mutual fund to launching the first multicurrency accounting platform, the Boston-based bank has always focused on new technologies to help create better outcomes for the world’s institutional investors.

Responsible for servicing 10% of global assets, State Street knows better than most how much data investment firms generate — and how siloed it can be. What’s more, unscalable data architectures make it difficult for firms to affordably store historical data, access real-time data and analyze time series data.

Seeking to help its clients capture the breadth and depth of data generated across their investment processes, State Street decided to add to its list of firsts by developing State Street Alpha. This front-to-back asset-servicing platform helps managers make better decisions by bringing together data and analytics from across the investment lifecycle.

Requiring a modern, cloud-native foundation that would eliminate performance concerns and streamline infrastructure management, State Street turned to Snowflake to power Alpha Data Platform.