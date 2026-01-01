Tapestry Builds its Own Customer Analytics Platform on Snowflake

Tapestry is brand-agnostic when it comes to managing its enterprise data. A central data engineering team safely and legally manages data for all brands and all regions, except where otherwise required by law. “This is by design, as we want to move together as a whole and still let Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman be able to independently make decisions and serve their customers,” says Luzzi.

Yet the company’s legacy Hadoop-based data platform was hard to scale and consumed a lot of time and resources to maintain. Luzzi and his team began looking for a modern enterprise data platform that could match the speed and scale that they needed—and Snowflake was the right fit.