Fireblocks Unifies Data and AI to Empower Users and Create Stickier Customers

While data growth was front of mind for Fireblocks, it also needed to ensure its data ecosystem could be unified to deliver comprehensive insights to customers and internal users. However, with 15 different data domains, each with its own data and semantic layer, this wasn’t a given.

“Snowflake has been really valuable here as it gives us a way to cross domains,” says Swissa. “With everything flowing into Snowflake, we can serve anyone in the business — whether it's a sales rep that needs revenue insights, or a product developer looking for data on staking accounts.”

Crucially, customers can now access this asset and transaction data securely thanks to Snowflake features like RBAC and row-level security. “At first, I didn’t think we’d be able to do this without a massive risk of data leaks,” says Swissa. “But then in a 45-day hackathon, we developed our AI agent, Fire Genie, on Snowflake. That lets customers query only their data in a secure environment through an API to get real context on data across all their wallets and assets.” This is vital in helping customers maintain visibility of the performance and security of their cryptocurrencies, stablecoins and other digital assets.

To ensure accuracy, Fireblocks designed Fire Genie to clarify context and ambiguous terms with users. For example, MATIC, a proof-of-stake scaling solution, upgrading and changing its name to POL has led to many users using one term or the other for the same thing. In these cases, Fire Genie will clarify to ensure it’s surfacing the right insights to users and delivering the most accurate data at all times.

So far, the preview tests for Fire Genie have exceeded expectations for user engagement, delivering accurate responses that customers then use to ask follow-up questions. “The customer experience is crucial for us,” explains Swissa. “By offering a more personalized set of analytics to customers through Fire Genie, these clients are likely to stay with us longer.”