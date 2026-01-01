Prior to Snowflake, LTM’s HR analytics relied on legacy, on-premises systems plagued by data silos, high maintenance costs, poor scalability and slow processing speeds. Candidate predictions were frequently delayed by weeks, inflating recruiting expenses by a magnitude of two to three times during peak hiring seasons.

“The hiring landscape is evolving rapidly, and technology is no longer just an enabler — it is a strategic partner in shaping better candidate experiences and driving measurable outcomes,” says Rajeev Menon, Executive Vice President of Human Resources at LTM. This core insight guided LTM’s decision to migrate to Snowflake’s single, unified platform. Instead of being a cost driver and barrier to scaling, the right data cloud and AI partner could help LTM unlock real-time analytics and elastic scalability, enabling the team to significantly reduce total cost of ownership (TCO) while pursuing ambitious business goals.

LTM implemented its migration to Snowflake in thoughtful phases. First, the team used Snowflake’s Snowconvert tool to minimize downtime while executing a lift-and-shift of critical workloads. Next, LTM modernized its ETL pipelines with zero-ETL connectors to diverse sources such as SAP, SuccessFactors and ATS platforms — maximizing a single source of truth while minimizing cost and complexity. Last but certainly not least, the team deployed ML models via Snowpark to power its end-to-end operations.

LTM’s migration is already paying off. Thanks to its new all-in-one AI and data cloud platform, LTM now uses its AI to analyze historical data from successful and unsuccessful joiners. Thanks to unified data and the power of AI, LTM predicts the probability of candidate onboarding with an 80% accuracy level — 25 to 30 days ahead of the candidate’s start date. Early identification of potential dropouts and proactive strategies to enhance retention are a game changer for hiring teams — and the business’ bottom line.

But LTM’s migration wins go beyond the accuracy of candidate onboarding predictions. Its thoughtful and targeted migration has already enabled 10 times faster query performance, 70% savings in total cost of ownership, and the ability to seamlessly scale performance with hiring volumes.