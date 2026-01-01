Ensono Uses AI/ML to Predict IT System Failure and Slash MTTR up to 70%

Modernizing infrastructure can grow complex — fast. Many organizations turn to a reliable managed services provider (MSP) to maintain exceptional operations, increasingly seeking AI-enabled partners that deliver smarter automation, earlier issue detection and a more resilient environment.

As an expert technology adviser, innovation partner and MSP, Ensono helps organizations modernize and manage their entire technology estate, including legacy infrastructure and mission-critical applications, with offerings that span consulting, mainframe and cloud managed services. Ensono’s outcome-driven solutions deliver cloud migrations and data center consolidations, supporting over 60 billion retail transactions and providing more than 24 million constituents with access to government platforms.

Delivering reliable results at this scale requires a flexible, powerful data foundation — which is why Ensono chose to partner with Snowflake. With the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, Ensono centralizes its data and powers software that accelerates service delivery, anticipates issues before they impact clients, and strengthens the overall customer experience.

“We’ve reached new heights in terms of customer satisfaction. Eighty percent of our clients recommend us to other customers. That’s a tangible measure of the quality of the delivery we provide to every one of our clients.” —Jim Piazza, Chief AI Officer, Ensono