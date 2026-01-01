Tipalti Streamlines $75B in Annual Payments with Democratized Access to AI-Powered Insights

From mom and pop shops to Fortune 500 companies, every business depends on its payment systems to keep the lights on. Yet outdated, time-sensitive and disconnected solutions mean businesses often move faster than payments. When one missed transaction can have significant consequences, overcoming this challenge is key to future success — or in some cases, survival.

Headquartered in Foster City, California, Tipalti provides a global payables automation platform that helps hundreds of high-growth businesses save their time, energy and expertise by streamlining and scaling financial operations — to the tune of $75 billion a year.

The company’s goal is to completely transform the way finance teams work. To deliver on this promise, Tipalti has an innovation strategy that places data and intelligence at its core, designed to provide insights and simplify decision-making across its internal business units.

Today, it uses Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud, running on Amazon Web Services (AWS), to support that strategy. With Snowflake and Cortex AI, Tipalti delivers LLM-powered data exploration to key internal teams, enabling employees to use pre-selected prompts to easily generate vital insights — all without the need for specialist data skills.