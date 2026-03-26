MAR 25, 2026|5 min read
Next-Gen Data Engineering: Dynamic Tables and 5 Other Features That Will Transform How You Build
The role of the data engineer is undergoing a massive transformation. Moving far beyond simply writing scripts to move data from Point A to Point B, today’s data engineers are becoming "full-stack builders,” balancing massive scale with complex DevOps workflows and semantic modeling. As this skill set has evolved, there has been a distinct shift toward declarative programming. Instead of spending hours managing brittle, step-by-step imperative instructions, engineers are now defining the desired state of their data and asking the underlying platform to determine how to get it done.
From Dynamic Tables to semantic views and Cortex Code, Snowflake is taking traditional data engineering workflows and reducing them from days to minutes. Forget about doing more with less; do more with more. With the help of next-gen tools, data engineers don’t need to worry about infrastructure provisioning and management of disparate tools or manual coding, and they are empowered to deliver AI solutions on top of their lakehouse data by defining metrics and business requirements centrally for delivering context to AI agents.
Here are six features that will take your data engineering productivity to the next level.
Build in Snowflake faster: Cortex Code
Data engineers can build production-grade pipelines with simple prompts in Cortex Code. Cortex Code makes building on Snowflake approachable for all types of data engineers and analysts. It can be a force multiplier for even the most experienced data engineers as it reduces the complexity and build time of tasks. Data engineers can create pipelines from scratch or migrate code over to Snowflake; improve observability, troubleshooting or debugging; and generally see AI as a productivity amplifier in helping them deliver end-to-end pipelines.
Autonomous pipelines: Dynamic Tables
For years, managing incremental processing was a manual headache involving complex logic and scheduling. Dynamic Tables have enabled data engineers, platform teams and even analysts to simply provide a SQL query while Snowflake automates the incremental updates and orchestration.
Improved efficiency to deliver data to business units, thanks to Snowflake Dynamic Tables
Travelpass uses Dynamic Tables to move away from complex manual coding. By adopting a declarative approach, the company simplified its data pipelines, significantly reducing the engineering hours required to maintain real-time data flow — making it 350% more efficient.
Scaled development: dbt projects on Snowflake
dbt has long been the industry standard for transformation, and now organizations can run the OSS natively on Snowflake. By running dbt projects directly on Snowflake infrastructure, you can reduce the friction of managing infrastructure for dbt and orchestration.
dbt projects on Snowflake provides a unified experience where version control, testing and documentation live alongside the data. It empowers teams to treat their data transformations like software code, enabling a transition from development to production that is smooth, secure and highly scalable.
dbt projects on Snowflake is a game changer for data engineering
Data Superheroes Keith Belanger and Jan Láznička explain in this episode of Behind the Cape how dbt projects will change your data engineering practice.
Simplified orchestration: Snowflake tasks
Tasks allow you to schedule any SQL statement or stored procedure to run at specific intervals or in response to specific events.
By utilizing a directed acyclic graph (DAG) structure, tasks allow engineers to build complex, multistep workflows directly within. This removes the need for expensive third-party orchestrators for many use cases, keeping your logic close to your data and significantly reducing architectural complexity.
Orchestrate pipelines natively on Snowflake
Snowflake Field CTO Jeremiah Hansen explains how Snowflake tasks can pair with transformations in dbt projects to handle the whole pipeline natively. No need to manage external orchestrators.
Improved data quality: Data metric functions
Automation is nothing without trust, which is where data metric functions (DMFs) come in. Historically, data quality was an afterthought — a series of "sanity check" scripts written in haste. DMFs provide a declarative way to measure data health (such as freshness, uniqueness or null counts) automatically.
Instead of writing custom validation scripts for every table, you can now define quality metrics as part of the table’s metadata. These built-in, user-enabled observability capabilities mean that if the data doesn't meet your business standards, the system can flag it immediately, allowing you to catch data issues before they reach your downstream applications and users.
Evaluate the quality of your data using DMFs
Augusto Rosa explains how DMFs keep an eye on the state and integrity of your data. Measure important metrics such as freshness and counts that identify specific values like duplicates or NULLs.
Business logic: Semantic views
Finally, the rise of semantic views is solving the age-old "definition gap" between engineering and the C-suite. Traditionally, business logic was scattered across various BI tools, leading to different answers for the same question (for example, "What is our churn rate?").
By moving this logic into a semantic layer — specifically through semantic views — data engineers can codify business definitions once. Whether a user is looking at a dashboard, a spreadsheet or an AI-driven chat interface, they are all pulling from the same source of truth. It transforms the data warehouse from a collection of tables into a business-ready knowledge base.
AI-powered semantic modeling in minutes
Learn more about how organizations including eSentire, HiBob, Simon AI and VTS use Semantic View Autopilot to ensure that AI agents operate on the same trusted business metrics, while cutting semantic model creation from days to minutes.
The impact of these features won’t just mean incremental updates for your team; they represent a fundamental shift toward a more automated, reliable and business-aligned data strategy.
Learn more about data engineering on Snowflake by downloading The New Essential Guide to Data Engineering and register for the April 22 virtual event, Snowflake Connect: Building Transformation Pipelines for AI-Ready Data. In the meantime, you can also check out the recent virtual hands-on lab Autonomous SQL pipelines for AI agents on demand now.
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