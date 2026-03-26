For years, managing incremental processing was a manual headache involving complex logic and scheduling. Dynamic Tables have enabled data engineers, platform teams and even analysts to simply provide a SQL query while Snowflake automates the incremental updates and orchestration.

Improved efficiency to deliver data to business units, thanks to Snowflake Dynamic Tables

Travelpass uses Dynamic Tables to move away from complex manual coding. By adopting a declarative approach, the company simplified its data pipelines, significantly reducing the engineering hours required to maintain real-time data flow — making it 350% more efficient.

Scaled development: dbt projects on Snowflake

dbt has long been the industry standard for transformation, and now organizations can run the OSS natively on Snowflake. By running dbt projects directly on Snowflake infrastructure, you can reduce the friction of managing infrastructure for dbt and orchestration.

dbt projects on Snowflake provides a unified experience where version control, testing and documentation live alongside the data. It empowers teams to treat their data transformations like software code, enabling a transition from development to production that is smooth, secure and highly scalable.

dbt projects on Snowflake is a game changer for data engineering

Data Superheroes Keith Belanger and Jan Láznička explain in this episode of Behind the Cape how dbt projects will change your data engineering practice.

Simplified orchestration: Snowflake tasks

Tasks allow you to schedule any SQL statement or stored procedure to run at specific intervals or in response to specific events.

By utilizing a directed acyclic graph (DAG) structure, tasks allow engineers to build complex, multistep workflows directly within. This removes the need for expensive third-party orchestrators for many use cases, keeping your logic close to your data and significantly reducing architectural complexity.

Orchestrate pipelines natively on Snowflake

Snowflake Field CTO Jeremiah Hansen explains how Snowflake tasks can pair with transformations in dbt projects to handle the whole pipeline natively. No need to manage external orchestrators.

Improved data quality: Data metric functions

Automation is nothing without trust, which is where data metric functions (DMFs) come in. Historically, data quality was an afterthought — a series of "sanity check" scripts written in haste. DMFs provide a declarative way to measure data health (such as freshness, uniqueness or null counts) automatically.

Instead of writing custom validation scripts for every table, you can now define quality metrics as part of the table’s metadata. These built-in, user-enabled observability capabilities mean that if the data doesn't meet your business standards, the system can flag it immediately, allowing you to catch data issues before they reach your downstream applications and users.

Evaluate the quality of your data using DMFs

Augusto Rosa explains how DMFs keep an eye on the state and integrity of your data. Measure important metrics such as freshness and counts that identify specific values like duplicates or NULLs.

Business logic: Semantic views

Finally, the rise of semantic views is solving the age-old "definition gap" between engineering and the C-suite. Traditionally, business logic was scattered across various BI tools, leading to different answers for the same question (for example, "What is our churn rate?").

By moving this logic into a semantic layer — specifically through semantic views — data engineers can codify business definitions once. Whether a user is looking at a dashboard, a spreadsheet or an AI-driven chat interface, they are all pulling from the same source of truth. It transforms the data warehouse from a collection of tables into a business-ready knowledge base.

AI-powered semantic modeling in minutes

Learn more about how organizations including eSentire, HiBob, Simon AI and VTS use Semantic View Autopilot to ensure that AI agents operate on the same trusted business metrics, while cutting semantic model creation from days to minutes.

The impact of these features won’t just mean incremental updates for your team; they represent a fundamental shift toward a more automated, reliable and business-aligned data strategy.

Learn more about data engineering on Snowflake by downloading The New Essential Guide to Data Engineering and register for the April 22 virtual event, Snowflake Connect: Building Transformation Pipelines for AI-Ready Data. In the meantime, you can also check out the recent virtual hands-on lab Autonomous SQL pipelines for AI agents on demand now.