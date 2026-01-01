Travelpass’ Journey to Deliver More Curated Traveler Experiences — at Half the Cost

Have you ever considered how the act of getting away can actually bring people together? How it can strengthen our closest relationships and expand our understanding of others?

Travelpass, a Utah-based travel-experience platform, was built on that very idea of discovering common ground through exploration. The company helps travelers satisfy their wanderlust by connecting them with the best hotels and travel experiences to meet their needs, while inspiring them with well-informed, curated content from its growing community of globetrotters.

To achieve this, Travelpass manages a host of constantly variable information — from hotel inventory and pricing to restaurant recommendations and sightseeing reservations. “Data is the lifeblood of our business,” Data Architect David Webb says. “I don’t think we could build the platform that we want to build, where the community can share with each other, if data was not part of our DNA — and Snowflake is vital to that.”

After contending with high maintenance and a crash-prone system, the company looked to Snowflake for a platform that was robust, yet easy to use; offered peace of mind when it came to data governance and cost controls; and could help tap into the vast power of AI.