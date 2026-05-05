In the new era of enterprise AI, the value of a platform is no longer measured by its features, but by the speed at which it delivers business outcomes. Delivering on that promise requires more than just a software layer; it requires a tightly integrated partner ecosystem.

During a candid roundtable discussion, SVP of Worldwide Alliances & Channels Amy Kodl and Snowflake Board Member Teresa Briggs highlighted a significant deepening of our partner commitment: moving from "partners around the business" to "partners inside the strategy." In a market where AI is compressing timelines and repricing value toward outcomes, the winners will be the companies that turn an ecosystem into an operating system.

The future of the ecosystem-first enterprise

Briggs brings a perspective partner leaders rarely hear publicly: what partner ecosystems look like when boards view them as infrastructure. A seasoned executive with over 30 years of leadership, including serving as Vice Chair at Deloitte, Briggs frames ecosystems as a durable strategic asset that compounds when built deliberately.

Boards do not indulge "nice-to-haves" for long; they fund what sustains advantage. For Snowflake, this means moving from a product-performance leader to a market leader judged by repeatable, end-to-end outcomes. In this framing, partnerships are a scaling mechanism, not just a channel.

Under the leadership of Snowflake CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy, the company has reinforced an ecosystem-first posture. For partners, the translation is simple: this isn’t an add-on; it is being designed in.

Ecosystem opportunity in the AI era

The most significant theme from the roundtable was clear: AI is aggressively compressing the traditional services curve. For decades, the SI business model relied on a linear equation where scale was driven by human labor. Today, customers demand value faster, with smaller teams and results tied to business metrics.

As Briggs noted, this is a "reset for the new order." The question for our ecosystem isn't just about adopting AI; it is about identifying where the revenue shifts when services are no longer primarily time-based.

To maintain growth, partners must focus on solving enterprise redesign problems. We see three massive opportunities:

Data intelligence workflows: Building autonomous workflows that fundamentally change business decisions.

AI-native transformation: Redesigning the enterprise operating model to be AI first.

Product-led investment: Building repeatable, productized assets and IP that deliver high-margin revenue.

The blueprint for repeatable partner success

While Briggs described the why, Kodl focused on the how. Her North Star is eliminating the drag that keeps partner solutions from scaling. This includes earlier roadmap visibility, a buying experience that feels like one solution and continued Snowflake Marketplace progress.

This is commercial simplification. In the AI era, where value windows are short, the ability to move from idea to implementation quickly matters more than feature differentiation.

Partners at the roundtable were blunt: the old relationship-driven model does not scale. Snowflake has shifted to a system-driven motion:

Intentional activation campaigns

KPIs that drive repeatable behavior

Structured multi-partner collaboration across Clouds, ISVs and SIs

AI infused into the motion itself

The power of the Snowflake Partner Network

Kodl highlighted Snowflake’s GTM: sellers are moving from product-led narratives to outcome-led enterprise AI conversations. Customers don’t want a platform; they want a measurable outcome delivered end-to-end.

This makes the Snowflake Partner Network critical. Credibility depends on alignment among the platform, services and integrated technologies to deliver success. Snowflake is betting that ecosystem leadership is not just a technology advantage — it is a strategic intent.

In a market where AI is rewriting categories, ecosystems are the mechanism for delivering outcomes at enterprise scale. Snowflake isn't just participating in this shift; we are organizing for it. Explore the Snowflake Partner Network and get started today.