Cortex Code CLI Expands Towards Supporting Any Data, Anywhere

Earlier this month at BUILD London, we announced the general availability of Cortex Code CLI, designed to transform the way data practitioners use and build on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.

Today, we are excited to announce that Cortex Code CLI, in addition to supporting Snowflake workflows end to end, is now expanding support towards all data systems, starting with data engineering systems dbt and Apache Airflow®1. It allows developers to build transformations faster, optimize orchestration workflows and debug with full context.

We are also introducing Snowflake’s first self-serve subscription to help developers quickly get started with Cortex Code CLI and work with any data, anywhere.

Agentic data engineering for modern data stacks

Modern data stacks span multiple systems, which makes data engineering workflows particularly complex and resource intensive. When pipelines break, they create massive hidden costs through lost productivity and eroded data confidence.

The challenges for data engineers are clear: Creating, managing and optimizing data pipelines at scale requires juggling multiple complex tools. While Snowflake offers powerful native solutions such as Dynamic Tables and Snowpark, many organizations use a diverse ecosystem of tools, including dbt for transformation and Apache Airflow for orchestration. Managing this multisystem ecosystem manually is hard and demands significant expertise.

To address these challenges head-on, Cortex Code CLI now understands and supports popular dbt and Apache Airflow patterns, providing teams with optimized skills with a deep understanding of schemas, dependencies and orchestration logic using natural language.

With Cortex Code CLI, teams can: