The Agent Context Layer for Trustworthy Data Agents

For those of us who have worked in data for decades, the recent explosion of interest in "context layers" is both vindicating and fascinating. These are not new concepts; they are foundational principles of computer science. The reason semantic layers are resurfacing is that most enterprises are discovering the same uncomfortable reality: The models sound smart, but they still produce confident wrong answers.

That failure mode is less of a model reasoning problem as models have become significantly smarter and will continue to improve; the bottleneck is going to be the right context.

In a controlled demo, an agent can look brilliant. In an enterprise, it’s forced to operate in a landscape where business concepts are fragmented, rules are implicit, history is missing and “truth” is often contested across systems.

The real work of an analyst is multistep, cross-domain and political. Business leaders ask for “whys” and “whats” and not just SQL queries:

“Find what changed, explain why, and recommend what to do.”

“Compare two definitions, reconcile conflict, and produce a board-ready narrative.”

“Investigate an anomaly and link it to the operational events that caused it.”

This is where enterprise reality shows up:

Siloed meaning: “Customer” means different things in different systems.

Missing why: Warehouses capture state, not the decisions and debates that made state true.

Implicit rules: Fiscal calendars, eligibility criteria, approval policies and banned metrics are often scattered and tribal.

Conflicted truth: Finance and CRM can both be “trusted” and still disagree.

So the main question has changed from “Can a model generate SQL?” to “Can an agent operate inside your enterprise’s meaning, policies and history — and prove it did?”

Definitions: The minimum vocabulary for trustworthy agents

First, let’s establish some core concepts:

Analytic semantic model: An interface for analytics that defines metrics, dimensions and entities, mapped to physical data so users do not need to know schemas or SQL.

Relationship and identity layer (often called “ontology” in the enterprise): A machine-readable representation of concepts, relationships, and rules across domains — plus identity resolution, synonym handling and constraints — so that cross-domain integration is safe and explicit. (This can be OWL/RDF, a curated join graph or concept bindings to governed data products.)

Business procedures: Versioned operational playbooks that specify how work should be done, including routing, approvals, exceptions and policy enforcement.

Evidence and provenance: The trace behind an answer, including sources used, transformations applied, lineage of data sources and why competing sources were accepted or rejected.

Policy and entitlements: Machine-enforceable rules that determine what a user (or an agent acting on their behalf) is allowed to retrieve, compute and disclose.

Semantics and agent context: Old ideas, new urgency

Semantic models and ontologies are not new. Enterprises have pursued consistent meaning for decades through BI semantic layers, master data management (MDM), catalogs and knowledge graphs. Ontologies also matured in domains such as life sciences and healthcare, where complex biomedical concepts and standardized clinical terminologies create a naturally graph-shaped world. It’s also clear that interest in semantic layers and ontologies is spiking (see Figure 1).