Abhinav Vadrevu

Abhinav is a Staff Product Manager at Snowflake, leading product for Cortex Analyst, an AI-powered API that lets users query data using natural language. Before Snowflake, Abhinav led several AI products at GitHub related to Copilot Enterprise, helping teams integrate AI into their development workflows. Earlier, he founded a startup in the computer vision space, and worked as an engineer on data infrastructure at Twitter. Abhinav holds a degree in Computer Science from the University of California, Berkeley, and brings a blend of technical depth and product strategy to building AI-driven data experiences.