Blog/Abhinav Vadrevu
Staff Product Manager, Snowflake
Abhinav Vadrevu
Abhinav is a Staff Product Manager at Snowflake, leading product for Cortex Analyst, an AI-powered API that lets users query data using natural language. Before Snowflake, Abhinav led several AI products at GitHub related to Copilot Enterprise, helping teams integrate AI into their development workflows. Earlier, he founded a startup in the computer vision space, and worked as an engineer on data infrastructure at Twitter. Abhinav holds a degree in Computer Science from the University of California, Berkeley, and brings a blend of technical depth and product strategy to building AI-driven data experiences.
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Oct 12, 2026Product and Technology
Semantic Views Need an IDE: Introducing Semantic Studio
Abhinav Vadrevu +1
Jun 30, 2026AI & ML
Introducing Cortex Sense: Grounded Context for the Data You Never Modeled
Arun Agarwal +3
May 6, 2026Core Platform
How a Semantic View Should Be Built
Abhinav Vadrevu
Feb 3, 2026Product and Technology
Snowflake Semantic View Autopilot: AI-Powered Semantic Modeling in Minutes
Abhinav Vadrevu +1
Oct 31, 2025Partner & Customer Value
Turn Data Into Intelligence In Your Everyday Workflows
Matt Marzillo +1