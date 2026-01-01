snowflake for payments

Customers use Snowflake to turn their transaction data into a strategic asset, unifying cross-channel data to power real-time fraud detection and intelligent approval rate optimization.

By leveraging AI-driven transaction scoring and routing, providers can optimize authorization success while simultaneously automating AML/KYC compliance processes. This unified foundation does more than just secure transactions; it enables deep merchant analytics and the creation of secure data products for new revenue streams. Ultimately, by centralizing these critical functions, payment firms can deliver personalized, proactive customer experiences that drive long-term loyalty and business growth.