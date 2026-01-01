Aviva Migrates its Petabyte-Scale Data Estate to Snowflake to Deliver Even Better Customer Experiences

With over 25 million customers and a history that spans more than 325 years, Aviva is a leading diversified insurer in the UK, Ireland and Canada, and data is core to its business operations.

Aviva has always maintained a laser focus on data-driven customer journeys, underwriting, managing claims and decision-making. However, as the organisation grew and acquired other companies, its data teams faced challenges with managing and maintaining several different data platforms.

As it looks to make the most of new technologies, like generative AI and near-real-time data streaming, Aviva embarked on a radical transformation programme to shift its petabyte-scale data ecosystem to Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud.