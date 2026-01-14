Snowflake for Banking

Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud unifies fragmented banking silos into a secure, single source of truth to power the industry’s most critical workflows. By consolidating data, banks can drive real-time fraud detection, automate AML/KYC monitoring, and support rigorous Basel III and CCAR reporting requirements with ease. The platform also enables hyper-personalized customer experiences through 360-degree analytics and accelerates decision-making in credit underwriting and market risk. With built-in Cortex AI services and direct access to the Snowflake Marketplace, firms can deploy sophisticated ML models and integrate third-party data instantly. This entire ecosystem operates with enterprise-grade security across multi-cloud environments, eliminating the need for data movement and supporting compliance in an AI-driven era.