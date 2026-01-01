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snowflake for insurance

Break down data silos across your insurance ecosystem. Combine policy, claims and behavioral data with trusted third-party insights to price risk better, improve operations and grow every customer relationship.

AI Agents in insurance ebook cover
EBOOK

AI Agents in Insurance: How Carriers Are Transforming Workflows Today

An agentic trends report and adoption playbook for the insurance industry

Overview

Why Snowflake for Insurance

Snowflake enables insurers to go from reactive claim payers to proactive risk partners through AI-powered fraud detection, real-time underwriting and unified customer analytics.

faster insights

Protect your bottom line with smarter risk decisions

Detect fraud faster and price risk more precisely by analyzing real-time signals. Combine claims, policy, telematics and third-party data to improve loss ratios and accelerate underwriting decisions.

cost savings

Maximize revenue from every customer relationship

Strengthen every customer relationship by centralizing policy, claims and behavioral data with third-party insights. Identify cross-sell opportunities, reduce churn and activate distribution channels.

secure data

Turn compliance into your competitive advantage

Stay audit-ready with full transparency, lineage and control. Automate IFRS-17, LDTI and regulatory reporting workflows with governed, integrated data — powered by Snowflake Marketplace solutions.

our customers

Leaders in insurancechoose Snowflake

Financial Services

Aviva Migrates its Petabyte-Scale Data Estate to Snowflake to Deliver Even Better Customer Experiences

With a more powerful data cloud environment, Aviva can now process data eight times faster, which in turn can help its teams to access data and respond to customers more quickly.

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  • 8X Faster data processing speed
  • 1.3PB Of data migrated in 7 months
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Leading insurance companies trust Snowflake

Key use cases across insurance

regulatory reporting

Underwriting

Consolidate policyholder data, geospatial risk models, telematics and market data to power predictive pricing and automated risk assessment.

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regulatory reporting

Claims management

Unify structured and unstructured data like call transcripts and images to accelerate AI-driven claims processing, detect fraud and more.

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regulatory reporting

Customer and business 360

Create a unified, real-time view of each customer to transform interactions into customer satisfaction and profitable growth engines.

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financial crime

Regulatory reporting

Support regulatory reporting obligations across different business lines and jurisdictions through a single data platform.

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SNOWFLAKE PARTNER NETWORK

The ecosystem builds on Snowflake

Our network of data and services providers can help you migrate, optimize and extend your Snowflake deployment.

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Guides

Explore Developer Guides for Insurance

Build faster with production-ready quickstarts and reference architectures. Discover proven use cases, administration best practices and more from Snowflake experts and partners.

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Snowflake for insurance

Frequently Asked Questions

Commonly asked questions and their answers to support your data and AI journey with Snowflake.

The Snowflake AI Data Cloud for Insurance is a comprehensive, cloud-native platform that unifies all insurance data, both structured and unstructured, across policy administration, claims, customer interactions and external sources into a single, governed environment that powers AI-driven business transformation.

Insurers are leveraging Snowflake to transform their core operations through a unified data approach that impacts everything from the bottom line to the customer experience. 

One of the most significant applications is in claims management, where platforms enable AI-powered fraud detection, automated triage and predictive cost estimation to speed up resolutions. In underwriting, carriers are moving beyond static models to perform real-time risk assessments by blending internal policy data with external signals like telematics, weather and IoT device feeds. 

This data integration also powers Customer 360 initiatives, creating unified profiles that allow for hyper-personalized products and data-driven cross-sell opportunities. Finally, Snowflake simplifies the complex burden of regulatory reporting by providing a single source of truth that automates compliance support for rigorous frameworks such as IFRS 17 and Solvency II.

Insurance carriers are utilizing Snowflake’s unified data environment to master a growing list of rigorous regulatory demands:
 

  • For IFRS 17, the platform handles the high-volume data processing required for complex liability calculations and transparent financial reporting. 

  • To address Solvency II mandates, insurers leverage the cloud to centralize capital adequacy and risk management data, enabling compliance across multiple jurisdictions. 

  • The platform helps firms maintain accurate Risk-Based Capital (RBC) ratios by providing real-time visibility into the assets and liabilities that dictate regulatory capital requirements. 

  • For ORSA (Own Risk and Solvency Assessment), Snowflake provides a critical governance foundation through automated audit trails and clear data lineage, allowing carriers to demonstrate a comprehensive understanding of their specific risk profiles to regulators.

Insurers are seeing transformative results by centralizing their operations on a unified data cloud, most notably speeding up claims resolution through the power of AI-driven automation. 

This consolidated approach enables a substantial increase in cross-sell rates by leveraging comprehensive Customer 360 insights to deliver more personalized product recommendations.   Efficiency gains extend to the back office as well, with firms realizing a dramatic reduction in regulatory reporting cycle times through automated data pipelines. Carriers are also driving down loss ratios by deploying real-time detection models to reduce fraud while simultaneously improving risk selection and pricing accuracy within their underwriting departments.

Agentic AI is revolutionizing the insurance industry by enabling autonomous decision-making across the entire value chain, moving beyond simple automation to proactive, goal-driven systems. 

Intelligent agents can execute complex workflows, including providing instant underwriting decisions, streamlining claims processing, and delivering proactive customer service without constant human intervention. By handling routine tasks independently while escalating high-stakes cases to human experts with real-time recommendations, they allow teams to focus on strategic, high-value work.

Snowflake accelerates this transformation by providing the secure, unified data foundation required for AI agents to reason across both structured policy data and unstructured claims documents without moving sensitive information between systems.

Yes, Snowflake processes unstructured data including claim photos, medical records, police reports, call transcripts and emails. Using Cortex AI services, insurers can extract insights from documents, analyze images for damage assessment, and convert unstructured content into structured data for AI models.

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