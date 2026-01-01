snowflake for insurance

Insurers are leveraging Snowflake to transform their core operations through a unified data approach that impacts everything from the bottom line to the customer experience.

One of the most significant applications is in claims management, where platforms enable AI-powered fraud detection, automated triage and predictive cost estimation to speed up resolutions. In underwriting, carriers are moving beyond static models to perform real-time risk assessments by blending internal policy data with external signals like telematics, weather and IoT device feeds.

This data integration also powers Customer 360 initiatives, creating unified profiles that allow for hyper-personalized products and data-driven cross-sell opportunities. Finally, Snowflake simplifies the complex burden of regulatory reporting by providing a single source of truth that automates compliance support for rigorous frameworks such as IFRS 17 and Solvency II.