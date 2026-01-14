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Asset & Wealth Management

Snowflake forAsset and Wealth Management

Surface new sources of alpha, slash operational costs and deliver hyperpersonalized client experiences by unifying your data ecosystem — all while supporting compliance with robust regulatory requirements.

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VIRTUAL EVENT

Accelerate Financial Services

Deliver Agentic Workflows with Industry Context and AI Connectivity

Overview

Why Snowflake for Asset and Wealth Management

Confidently advance cutting-edge research, predictive risk management and intelligent client advisory services by unifying structured market data, unstructured research news and alternative data sets — without impacting your regulatory compliance.

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Seamlessly power your investment intelligence with AI

Turn market data into competitive insights with conversational AI. Access real-time portfolio analytics, risk assessments and client personalization via natural language — without complex workflows.

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Unify your data ecosystem across all investment operations

Break down data silos by connecting market data, client information, regulatory feeds and alternative data sets in a single platform with Snowflake Marketplace.

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Simplify security with built-in governance and compliance controls

Uphold fiduciary standards with AI-powered governance features, automated audit trails, regulatory reporting and granular privacy controls to support continuous compliance across all investments.

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Leaders in asset and wealth management choose Snowflake

Financial Services

State Street Accelerates Investment Insights by Building AI-Enhanced Alpha Data Platform on Snowflake

By building its Alpha Data Platform on Snowflake, State Street has increased productivity, halved labor costs and ramped up AI innovation to help investment managers make better decisions.

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  • 87% Reduction of false data error alerts
  • 25x More productivity for data operations teams
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Leading asset management companies choose Snowflake

Key use cases across Asset and Wealth Management

Data Analytics

Investment analytics and quantitative research

Instantly access query-ready data, build multi-factor models, run backtests and perform risk analytics directly without data movement.

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Investor 360

Deliver personalized investment strategies through AI-powered product analysis, predictive recommendations and automated client insights.

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Management Optimizer

Risk management and regulatory reporting

Boost risk calculation speed and support global regulatory demands across jurisdictions with a unified, high-performance data foundation.

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Profit

ESG investing

Enable informed investment decisions and superior client outcomes with consistent, real-time ESG data across investment strategies.

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SNOWFLAKE PARTNER NETWORK

The ecosystem builds on Snowflake

Our network of data and services providers can help you migrate, optimize and extend your Snowflake deployment.

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Take the next stepwith Snowflake

Start your 30-daySnowflake trial today

  • $400 in free credits
  • Immediate access to the AI Data Cloud
  • Enable your most critical data workloads
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Snowflake for Asset & wealth management

Frequently Asked Questions

Commonly asked questions and their answers to support your data and AI journey with Snowflake.

Snowflake for Wealth and Asset Management is a unified platform that consolidates fragmented financial data — including market data, client information, portfolio holdings and alternative data sets — into a single, governed environment with native AI capabilities for investment analytics, risk management and client personalization.

Snowflake customers use the AI Data Cloud to tackle their data challenges and accelerate AI innovation. Particularly in WAM organizations, leveraging the Snowflake AI Data Cloud transforms:

  • Investment analytics and quantitative research: Enabling multi-factor modeling, backtesting and alpha generation

  • Client 360 and personalization: Generating comprehensive client views for tailored investment strategies

  • Risk management and regulatory reporting: Providing real-time VaR analysis, stress testing and compliance process automation

  • ESG investing: Supporting sustainability data integration and ESG scoring models

  • Portfolio optimization: Powering dynamic rebalancing and performance attribution

Snowflake customers are tackling regulations with a unified data foundation to drive transparency and consistency in how they report and comply with multiple regulations across geographies. 
 

A few examples of this in WAM include: 
 

  • MiFID II & EMIR: Providing trade reporting and transaction transparency

  • AIFMD & Form PF: Generating alternative investment fund disclosures

  • SFDR: Addressing sustainable finance disclosure requirements

  • Basel III & FRTB: Supporting capital adequacy and market risk frameworks

  • GDPR & PCI DSS: Supporting compliance with data privacy and security requirements

Wealth and asset management firms using Snowflake achieve transformative business outcomes by dramatically accelerating the entire data lifecycle. Investment teams see a massive reduction in data preparation time for quants, allowing them to shift focus from manual engineering to alpha generation. 

This efficiency extends to reporting analyst teams, who realize significant productivity gains through streamlined workflows and automated delivery. Query performance for investment analytics revolutionizes the delivery of insights at unprecedented speeds to support real-time decision-making. Furthermore, firms can strengthen their resilience by improving service level availability and achieving substantial operational cost savings through the consolidation of fragmented legacy systems into a unified data foundation.

Native Python support through Snowpark eliminates the need for data movement, enabling quants to build and deploy ML models directly on data. Pre-integrated market data from Snowflake Marketplace and automated feature engineering reduce model development cycles from weeks to days.

Agentic AI enables autonomous investment decision-making within defined parameters — from real-time portfolio rebalancing and risk monitoring to personalized client recommendations. AI agents can process market signals, execute trades and generate client reports while supporting human oversight for strategic decisions.

Where Data Does More

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