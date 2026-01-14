webinar
2026 Financial Services AI & Data Predictions
Financial services executives share bold predictions for the future of data and AI.
Surface new sources of alpha, slash operational costs and deliver hyperpersonalized client experiences by unifying your data ecosystem — all while supporting compliance with robust regulatory requirements.
Overview
Confidently advance cutting-edge research, predictive risk management and intelligent client advisory services by unifying structured market data, unstructured research news and alternative data sets — without impacting your regulatory compliance.
Turn market data into competitive insights with conversational AI. Access real-time portfolio analytics, risk assessments and client personalization via natural language — without complex workflows.
Break down data silos by connecting market data, client information, regulatory feeds and alternative data sets in a single platform with Snowflake Marketplace.
Uphold fiduciary standards with AI-powered governance features, automated audit trails, regulatory reporting and granular privacy controls to support continuous compliance across all investments.
Instantly access query-ready data, build multi-factor models, run backtests and perform risk analytics directly without data movement.
Deliver personalized investment strategies through AI-powered product analysis, predictive recommendations and automated client insights.
Boost risk calculation speed and support global regulatory demands across jurisdictions with a unified, high-performance data foundation.
Enable informed investment decisions and superior client outcomes with consistent, real-time ESG data across investment strategies.
Our network of data and services providers can help you migrate, optimize and extend your Snowflake deployment.
Snowflake for Asset & wealth management
Commonly asked questions and their answers to support your data and AI journey with Snowflake.
Snowflake for Wealth and Asset Management is a unified platform that consolidates fragmented financial data — including market data, client information, portfolio holdings and alternative data sets — into a single, governed environment with native AI capabilities for investment analytics, risk management and client personalization.
Snowflake customers use the AI Data Cloud to tackle their data challenges and accelerate AI innovation. Particularly in WAM organizations, leveraging the Snowflake AI Data Cloud transforms:
Investment analytics and quantitative research: Enabling multi-factor modeling, backtesting and alpha generation
Client 360 and personalization: Generating comprehensive client views for tailored investment strategies
Risk management and regulatory reporting: Providing real-time VaR analysis, stress testing and compliance process automation
ESG investing: Supporting sustainability data integration and ESG scoring models
Snowflake customers are tackling regulations with a unified data foundation to drive transparency and consistency in how they report and comply with multiple regulations across geographies.
A few examples of this in WAM include:
MiFID II & EMIR: Providing trade reporting and transaction transparency
AIFMD & Form PF: Generating alternative investment fund disclosures
SFDR: Addressing sustainable finance disclosure requirements
Basel III & FRTB: Supporting capital adequacy and market risk frameworks
Wealth and asset management firms using Snowflake achieve transformative business outcomes by dramatically accelerating the entire data lifecycle. Investment teams see a massive reduction in data preparation time for quants, allowing them to shift focus from manual engineering to alpha generation.
This efficiency extends to reporting analyst teams, who realize significant productivity gains through streamlined workflows and automated delivery. Query performance for investment analytics revolutionizes the delivery of insights at unprecedented speeds to support real-time decision-making. Furthermore, firms can strengthen their resilience by improving service level availability and achieving substantial operational cost savings through the consolidation of fragmented legacy systems into a unified data foundation.
Native Python support through Snowpark eliminates the need for data movement, enabling quants to build and deploy ML models directly on data. Pre-integrated market data from Snowflake Marketplace and automated feature engineering reduce model development cycles from weeks to days.
Agentic AI enables autonomous investment decision-making within defined parameters — from real-time portfolio rebalancing and risk monitoring to personalized client recommendations. AI agents can process market signals, execute trades and generate client reports while supporting human oversight for strategic decisions.