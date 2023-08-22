Long Live Data Products! Understand the 4 Stages of the Data Product Lifecycle

Design adds shape to the concept. The next step is to translate requirements into product specifications starting with the form of data product (are you going for sand, glass or lamp?), and including data models, application design and UI/UX design if necessary. The design process double-clicks into the needs of the end users to ensure that the product conforms to those needs. The data product or solution architect would be joined by a data engineer to flesh out the pipeline needs, potentially with additional input from a UI/UX designer. The UI/UX designer would be responsible for the front end through which the end users of this product will engage with the data. Unless the data product is delivered to a skilled data scientist who “only wants the data,” there will likely be some aspect of user experience involved.

As part of the design process, the architect will collaborate with the operations team and platform architect to inform infrastructure decisions and ensure deployment and scale of data products. This step includes estimations regarding both storage and compute needs of various options. For example, should certain tables be materialized to reduce recurring compute costs? A complete review of costs should also be included in the design phase.

Development brings the product to life. In the development process, the team builds the data products to specifications, including all relevant governance policies. If the data has specific access, usage and security requirements, these must be built into the data product.

Several recent announcements at Snowflake Summit 2023 highlighted new features relevant to building more enhanced data products. Snowflake Native App Framework, currently in public preview on AWS, is now available for developers to build and test Snowflake Native Apps. And, a set of new capabilities improves developer experiences: Snowpark ML APIs for more efficient model development, currently in public preview; Snowpark Model Registry for scalable MLOps, currently in private preview; and several Streamlit in Snowflake advancements to turn models into interactive apps, soon in public preview.

Finally, not to be overlooked are the metadata and documentation required to ensure the product can easily be used. These elements contribute to adherence to the FAIR principles of data:

Findable: The first step in (re)using data is to find it. Metadata and data should be easy to find for both humans and computers. Machine-readable metadata is essential for automatic discovery of data sets and services.

The first step in (re)using data is to find it. Metadata and data should be easy to find for both humans and computers. Machine-readable metadata is essential for automatic discovery of data sets and services. Accessible: Once the users find the required data, they must be able to access it, possibly including authentication and authorization.

Once the users find the required data, they must be able to access it, possibly including authentication and authorization. Interoperable: The data product should be easy to combine with other data, or be embedded into applications or workflows for analysis, storage and processing.

The data product should be easy to combine with other data, or be embedded into applications or workflows for analysis, storage and processing. Reusable: The ultimate goal is to optimize the reuse of data. To achieve this, all aspects of the data product should be documented and well described.

In this stage of the process, the product team expands to include application developers and data science/machine learning engineers.

Deployment delivers the product to the end user. A lot has been written on data ops and deployment. But let’s focus on the need to publish and distribute data products including code, data and metadata. Last year, Snowflake Marketplace dropped the “data” from its name because it now delivers even more. All types of data products can be deployed and delivered via Snowflake Marketplace, to be discovered either publicly or by specific Snowflake customers. By creating a “listing,” data and application publishers can define exactly what they offer—metadata, data tables, business logic, full applications or any combination of these—as well as specify to whom, at what price, for what time period, and for which purpose.

A new Snowflake feature that facilitates deployment and delivery is Cross-Cloud Auto-Fulfillment, which allows data product owners to ensure reach but control costs. The product might initially be deployed on a single cloud in a single region, such as AWS/US West or Azure/UK. However, should a potential customer request access in another cloud region or geography, the product would be replicated to that additional cloud and the request automatically fulfilled. When the data product was no longer required, the replication could be canceled.