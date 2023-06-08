Are You Data Economy Ready? Start with Data Product Thinking

Data has traditionally been stored in silos, often associated with enterprise applications, maintained by separate teams, protected by specific functions, and residing in different locations across different cloud providers. These silos aren’t just within an organization’s four walls. They extend to external partner and supplier data. And, they tend to proliferate with mergers and acquisitions.

Maintaining these data silos is expensive and time-consuming; governance and collaboration are nearly impossible across multiple technologies and clouds. And, siloed data isn’t easy to find and use, and even more difficult to derive value from.

Yet there is hope. And, that hope starts with thinking about how we use the data. Imagine a customer 360, which pulls data from various sources or touchpoints with the customer: a CRM application, sales transactions, web logs, product usage, all enriched with partner or other third-party information. This 360-degree view enables a better understanding of customers, which enables product teams to improve offerings, marketing teams to personalize outreach, and customer service teams to improve customer experience.

Similarly, we could create a product 360, pulling data from various production processes or software embedded in them, plus sales transactions, service records, and product usage. This 360-degree view of the product enables the relevant teams to predict maintenance, reduce downtime, detect anomalies, and ultimately improve product development, sales, and customer experience.

These examples are data products, the new building block powering the engine of a data-driven company. And that message seems to resonate with data leaders. According to the CDO Agenda 2023, 38% of CDOs have adopted data product management with product managers.