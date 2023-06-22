Are You Data Economy Ready? From Thinking to Doing: Building Data Products

Talk of data products has taken the data world by storm. And I love it. It’s the use of data that delivers value. Data as a product puts that into practice.

We often hear the term “data products” as one of the four pillars of a data mesh. The data mesh paradigm embraces the principle of data as a product. Thinking of data as a product focuses on data’s use, and the value that it can deliver to the business, and guides the output of the data domain owner. Data owners within the organization are accountable to their eventual consumers—the business users champing at the bit for data insights—and must create products that fit their requirements. Thank you, data mesh evangelists, for increasing awareness, but let’s not limit adoption of the principle. Data product thinking is for everyone.

Yet, the notion remains a mystery for many or even a point of contention for some. What constitutes a data product?