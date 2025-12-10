According to the Baymard Institute, the online retail industry’s 70% average cart abandonment rate leads to lost revenue of hundreds of billions of dollars every year. PrettyDamnQuick is out to help retailers recapture that lost revenue, replacing a one-size-fits-all approach to checkout with an experience designed to be more personalized and profitable. We talked to PrettyDamnQuick’s Founder, Avi Moskowitz, to learn how Snowflake, running on Amazon Web Services (AWS), has helped turn his vision into a reality.

Explain PrettyDamnQuick in a single sentence.

PrettyDamnQuick helps ecommerce brands unlock 15%-25% higher conversion and 20%-30% higher average order value by transforming static checkouts into dynamic, personalized experiences.

What inspires you as a founder?

Our mission is to make it easy for ecommerce merchants to win. My struggles as the founder of an online craft beer brand got my co-founder, Liran, and I obsessed with this. I realized the tools required to deliver the perfect checkout experience were lacking, so we became fanatical about enabling independent brands like ours to offer Amazon-like experiences.

What problem does PrettyDamnQuick solve?

Most brands invest heavily in segmentation. They test and personalize ads, emails and landing pages. But they ignore the most critical step: the checkout. Shoppers all get the same one-size-fits-all experience, and brands end up flying blind with no visibility or way to tell what actually works.

Checkout remains the biggest source of abandonment, costing brands in the U.S. and EU something like $270 billion of recoverable lost revenue every year. Delivery schedules, price thresholds and incentives all move conversion and margin. So, it's not just about gaining visibility into what's happening in checkout; it's also understanding the individual customer and all the criteria that influence a purchase.

How does Snowflake fit into the PrettyDamnQuick stack? What role does it play?

The data we collect is complex and comes from numerous sources, whether that’s our customers, their customers, shipping companies or ERP systems. Every aspect of that data influences the end customer, so we needed a central repository to enable a holistic approach to data exploration.

Snowflake is the backbone of our analytics stack. We use it to power everything from our optimization engine and near real-time analytics to the external dashboards brands rely on to track performance.

As a data lake, it’s phenomenal. It’s what makes it possible for us to run experiments with 1,600+ data points across a billion checkouts a year. We never have to worry about scaling or difficulty connecting to new sources. And once we have our data in one place, we can leverage all those tools like Snowflake Cortex AI and Snowflake Intelligence to put that data to work.

What’s the coolest thing your company is doing with data?

We run massive checkout A/B tests, analyzing millions of transactions to see how delivery promises, price thresholds and incentives move conversion and margin. Using a Snowflake Intelligence layer, anyone at PrettyDamnQuick can instantly surface insights through natural language, while our prescriptive system tells customer success managers exactly which tests to run for the biggest profit gains. We’re essentially turning checkout into a live profit engine that adapts in real time.

How does Snowflake enable you to push the envelope in your line of business?

Snowflake lets us move at the speed our merchants expect — pretty damn quickly. What we do simply wouldn’t have been possible with the legacy databases we had before. They’re walled gardens. But with Snowflake, we can instantly turn fragmented checkout and delivery data into clean, queryable insights, giving brands fast answers on what’s working, what’s hurting margins and what drives repeat purchases. Its agility allows us to innovate faster, rapidly deploy new data products and embed AI into both operations and customer-facing experiences.

As a founder and innovator, what is your take on the rapidly changing AI landscape? How will it change what PrettyDamnQuick is able to do?

AI is rewriting the rules of ecommerce. As agents start making purchase decisions on behalf of consumers, the most important brand moment becomes the checkout. That’s where trust, loyalty and profit are won or lost. PrettyDamnQuick is building the intelligence layer for this new era, turning checkout from a static step into an adaptive system that understands who’s buying and what matters most in real time. The faster AI moves, the more critical our role becomes.

What’s the most valuable piece of advice you got about how to run a startup?

Focus on clear measurable progress and not perfection. Early on, it’s tempting to chase the “ideal” product vision. The better path is to ship, learn and iterate with customers as quickly as possible, paying close attention to their changing needs. If done right, it will feel like you’re building an airplane as you’re flying it.

What one lesson did you learn the hard way?

One lesson we learned the hard way is the importance of really knowing your Ideal Customer Profile (ICP). Early on, we thought casting a wider net would drive more growth, but instead it spread our resources thin and slowed us down. Once we got disciplined about our ICP, everything clicked — sales cycles shortened, customer success improved, and growth became much more predictable.

When you envision the future of your industry, where do you see PrettyDamnQuick?

We see PrettyDamnQuick as the intelligent and adaptive profit layer of ecommerce. In the future, we’ll be the connective tissue: an autonomous checkout experience that crunches millions of data points to instantly offer the optimal checkout for each and every shopper.

Learn more about PrettyDamnQuick at prettydamnquick.com. If you’re a startup building on Snowflake, check out the Snowflake for Startups program for info on how Snowflake can support your goals, and be sure to enter the 2026 Snowflake Startup Challenge!