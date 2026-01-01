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Register Your Interest for the 2027 Startup Challenge

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Snowflake Startup Challenge

Are you up for the challenge?

Snowflake and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) join forces once again to ignite innovation and empower Al startups around the world with the Snowflake Startup Challenge! The Snowflake Startup Challenge is a contest for early-stage startups that are building innovative applications and products powered by Snowflake’s Al Data Cloud.

The winner and finalists may receive up to $1 million in investments from Snowflake, mentorship from industry leaders at NYSE-listed companies, along with global exposure, and the opportunity to ring the NYSE Bell!

Meet the 2026 Startup Challenge Top 3 Finalists

• Twine Security ltd.

• LGND AI, Inc.

• Airrived Inc

Review more about the finalists here.

the timeline

Startup challenge timeline

the prizes

Startup Challenge Semifinalist badge
Blog featuring your application and team
Startup Challenge Finalist badge
(PLUS SEMI-FINALIST PRIZE)
Up to

$250,000

Potential investments
Feature on select marketing channels
Present at Snowflake Summit and 2 Summit passes
Receive dedicated mentorship from an industry leader at a company listed on the NYSE
Ring the NYSE Bell
Startup Challenge Grand Prize badge
(PLUS SEMI-FINALIST PRIZE)
Up to

$500,000

Potential investments
Additional marketing opportunities from Snowflake and NYSE

Compete to win $1 million in investments and the chance to ring the NYSE Bell.

Register now

* Private preview, Public preview, Coming soon