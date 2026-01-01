Denise Persson
Chief Marketing Officer, Snowflake
Register Your Interest for the 2027 Startup Challenge
Snowflake and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) join forces once again to ignite innovation and empower Al startups around the world with the Snowflake Startup Challenge! The Snowflake Startup Challenge is a contest for early-stage startups that are building innovative applications and products powered by Snowflake’s Al Data Cloud.
The winner and finalists may receive up to $1 million in investments from Snowflake, mentorship from industry leaders at NYSE-listed companies, along with global exposure, and the opportunity to ring the NYSE Bell!
• Twine Security ltd.
• LGND AI, Inc.
• Airrived Inc
Review more about the finalists here.
2024 Winner
“The Startup Challenge transformed our business from the moment we applied. It united our team, sharpened our market positioning and drove significant inbound interest. Reaching the top 3 helped close crucial deals, and winning helped us double our sales since the contest began. The investor interest we've gained allows us to be more selective in choosing the right partners to help drive our growth.”
Michael Lukianoff
Founder and CEO, SignalFlare.ai
2023 Winner
“The Startup Challenge is really the gift that keeps on giving. We just raised a massive Series A, and it started the day after winning the challenge and being on stage. The exposure is second to none. [Snowflake] is really telling the story that if you build on top of Snowflake you’re better, faster, stronger, more valuable. I think these companies are going to benefit a lot from that.”
Raphael Steinman
Co-CEO, Maxa