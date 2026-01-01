Snowflake and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) join forces once again to ignite innovation and empower Al startups around the world with the Snowflake Startup Challenge! The Snowflake Startup Challenge is a contest for early-stage startups that are building innovative applications and products powered by Snowflake’s Al Data Cloud.

The winner and finalists may receive up to $1 million in investments from Snowflake, mentorship from industry leaders at NYSE-listed companies, along with global exposure, and the opportunity to ring the NYSE Bell!