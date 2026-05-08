We are thrilled to announce that Snowflake and Veeva are collaborating to connect the Snowflake AI Data Cloud for Healthcare & Life Sciences to the Veeva Vault Platform, unlocking new business value and innovation across the entire life sciences value chain.
What this means for you: Organizations leveraging the new Snowflake Openflow Connector for Veeva Vault can connect read-only Veeva data to run end-to-end analytics and AI within Snowflake to support customers across clinical, safety, regulatory, quality and commercial data without a heavy engineering lift. Top benefits include:
Faster, cross-functional insights: Break down silos between process execution and enterprise analytics to ask bigger questions and get faster answers.
Agentic AI on unified data: Advance quality, clinical and commercial reporting with conversational insights leveraging data retrieval agents and operational agentic workflows mapped to business process logic.
Centralized compliance processes: Centralize and automate data pipelines for always-on audit readiness dashboards and actionable insights, supporting regulatory compliance.
Secure, governed integration: The read-only data flow enables validated Veeva documents and data to remain intact while loading directly into Snowflake's secure perimeter. Built-in governance capabilities, access controls, and full lineage drastically simplify compliance processes.
"Veeva is committed to an open, integrated ecosystem. By connecting Veeva Vault to the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, joint customers can move faster to achieve cross-functional insights without the traditional engineering burden. This seamless, secure data flow empowers companies to make more informed decisions across the entire product lifecycle," says Jared Katz, Senior Director, Veeva Development Cloud Strategy.
Solving a persistent industry challenge
The heart of life sciences organizations run on process and data. The journey from lab to patient generates diverse data — structured operational quality data, unstructured regulatory filings and rich trial workflow data dictated by clinical protocol. Veeva Vault Platform is a system of record for managing data, content and AI agents across clinical trials, safety, regulatory, quality and commercial engagement.
Snowflake's unified platform brings analytics, industry-leading LLMs and AI to your data, while supporting enterprise-grade security and governance requirements for this regulated sector. Through this partnership with Veeva, Snowflake customers can connect insights from R&D, manufacturing, commercial and across the supply chain.
How it works and its benefits
Custom connectors leveraging Snowflake Openflow, a managed integration service built on Apache NiFi, interfaces directly with Veeva Vault Direct Data API to create seamless, scalable data pipelines covering clinical trial operations, patient safety, regulatory submissions, quality and compliance, and commercial operations. For most Vault applications, the connectors use the Veeva Vault Direct Data API; for complex clinical data, future integrations will look to leverage the Veeva Study File Format.
The result: a secure pathway for Vault object data to flow from Veeva to Snowflake's unified platform for enterprise data and AI, without heavy engineering resources.
“The biggest hurdle to agentic transformation in life sciences isn't the tech — it's the gap between how you run your business and how your systems see your data. The Snowflake Openflow Connector for Veeva Vault bridges that divide. By unifying business-critical process workflows with enterprise data, it creates a 'map' needed to deploy trusted AI agents that move at the speed of science without compromising on compliance controls,” says Jesse Cugliotta, Global Head, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Snowflake.
Example use case: Quality management
Veeva QMS is a gold standard for managing quality processes under good practice requirements, including change control, CAPAs, audits, complaints, risk management and supplier quality. Without the connector, a quality leader might see open CAPAs but not be able to easily link that data to sensor, inventory or compliance data, which often reside in Snowflake.
With this Openflow connector, organizations can:
Create a unified quality intelligence hub by unifying QMS data with production yields, supply chain disruptions and post-market surveillance.
Surface business insights via agentic conversational interfaces like Snowflake Intelligence.
Streamline the creation of enterprise-grade agents and applications using Snowflake Cortex, leveraging logic from Veeva Vault to ensure every agent is grounded in business-critical context.
Connect quality signals using Snowflake Marketplace for direct subscription to third-party data like supplier metrics or regulatory filings, providing a holistic view of quality risk.
Value across the life sciences lifecycle
Quality is just one example. Use cases span the life sciences lifecycle, including:
ClinOps: Transform study oversight into a site command center. By unifying Veeva CTMS site record metrics (performance, monitoring and milestones) with ERP supply chain data, Cortex Agents power “site pulse” alerts. These agents automatically flag sites at risk of disruption by linking enrollment velocity directly to inventory levels and manufacturing timelines.
The scenario: When an agent detects accelerated enrollment at Site X alongside regional shipment delays, it doesn’t just send a notification — it triggers an automated facility rerouting protocol to ensure patient visits proceed without stock-outs.
Commercial: Enhance closed-loop decision intelligence with field rep agents that guide HCP interactions. Fuel your leadership analytics and turn field conversations into measurable drivers of effective objection mapping, coaching impact and compliance signals against regulated promotional content.
Veeva’s Data Lakehouse for Vault CRM and Snowflake’s Openflow connectivity to Veeva PromoMats converge to deliver high-value agentic insights across connected platforms.
This collaboration bridges the gap between process execution and enterprise-scale intelligence, empowering life sciences organizations with business-critical insights and agent-driven action.
Ready to do more with your Veeva Vault Data within Snowflake?
Get started with the Snowflake Openflow Connector for Veeva Vault today. Commercial teams, we'll see you at Veeva Commercial Summit in May.
Or reach out to your Snowflake Account Executive to learn more.