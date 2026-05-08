We are thrilled to announce that Snowflake and Veeva are collaborating to connect the Snowflake AI Data Cloud for Healthcare & Life Sciences to the Veeva Vault Platform, unlocking new business value and innovation across the entire life sciences value chain.

What this means for you: Organizations leveraging the new Snowflake Openflow Connector for Veeva Vault can connect read-only Veeva data to run end-to-end analytics and AI within Snowflake to support customers across clinical, safety, regulatory, quality and commercial data without a heavy engineering lift. Top benefits include:

Faster, cross-functional insights: Break down silos between process execution and enterprise analytics to ask bigger questions and get faster answers.

Agentic AI on unified data: Advance quality, clinical and commercial reporting with conversational insights leveraging data retrieval agents and operational agentic workflows mapped to business process logic.

Centralized compliance processes: Centralize and automate data pipelines for always-on audit readiness dashboards and actionable insights, supporting regulatory compliance.

Secure, governed integration: The read-only data flow enables validated Veeva documents and data to remain intact while loading directly into Snowflake's secure perimeter. Built-in governance capabilities, access controls, and full lineage drastically simplify compliance processes.

"Veeva is committed to an open, integrated ecosystem. By connecting Veeva Vault to the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, joint customers can move faster to achieve cross-functional insights without the traditional engineering burden. This seamless, secure data flow empowers companies to make more informed decisions across the entire product lifecycle," says Jared Katz, Senior Director, Veeva Development Cloud Strategy.

Solving a persistent industry challenge

The heart of life sciences organizations run on process and data. The journey from lab to patient generates diverse data — structured operational quality data, unstructured regulatory filings and rich trial workflow data dictated by clinical protocol. Veeva Vault Platform is a system of record for managing data, content and AI agents across clinical trials, safety, regulatory, quality and commercial engagement.

Snowflake's unified platform brings analytics, industry-leading LLMs and AI to your data, while supporting enterprise-grade security and governance requirements for this regulated sector. Through this partnership with Veeva, Snowflake customers can connect insights from R&D, manufacturing, commercial and across the supply chain.

How it works and its benefits

Custom connectors leveraging Snowflake Openflow, a managed integration service built on Apache NiFi, interfaces directly with Veeva Vault Direct Data API to create seamless, scalable data pipelines covering clinical trial operations, patient safety, regulatory submissions, quality and compliance, and commercial operations. For most Vault applications, the connectors use the Veeva Vault Direct Data API; for complex clinical data, future integrations will look to leverage the Veeva Study File Format.