AI innovation is happening fast. It’s clear that the technology isn't just another tech trend, with the amount of money venture capitalists are investing in AI and the industry's quick evolution from generative AI to agentic AI.

But with changes in AI happening quicker than most can write a ChatGPT prompt, organizations need a little help knowing where to get started. That’s why this book, developed in partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), shows three common types of agents that can be implemented today.

Download this book to learn:

How to get started with data agents, conversational agents and multi-agent systems

Which AI agents have moved beyond the proof-of-concept phase and are delivering ROI

Real-world examples of companies already using these agents and the benefits they’ve seen

In collaboration with: