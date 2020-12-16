Managing Snowflake’s Compute Resources

This is the 3rd blog in our series on Snowflake Resource Optimization.

In parts 1 and 2 of this blog series, we showed you how Snowflake’s unique architecture allows for a virtually unlimited number of compute resources to be accessed near-instantaneously. We also provided best practices for administering these compute resources to optimize performance and reduce credit consumption. In this blog post, I’ll show you the best practices our internal Snowflake team uses to manage our own usage of Snowflake.

My name is Tamir Rozenberg and I support one of the world's largest Snowflake deployments - it just so happens to be the one we have here internally at Snowflake. Prior to Snowflake, I managed Instacart's Snowflake platform. In the 4 years I’ve been overseeing Snowflake resources, I’ve developed several strategies that have helped me implement highly efficient and performant deployments. I'll share those strategies with you in this post.

When we talk about the multi-cluster compute layer of Snowflake, we’re referring to the virtual warehouses that execute queries on the centralized storage layer. Below is the architectural diagram that shows the 3 components of the Snowflake platform.