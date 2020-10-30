As we covered in part 1 of this blog series, Snowflake’s platform is architecturally different from almost every traditional database system and cloud data warehouse. Snowflake has completely separate compute and storage, and both tiers of the platform are near instantly elastic. The need to do advanced resource planning, agonize over workload schedules, and prevent new workloads on the system due to the fear of disk and CPU limitations just go away with Snowflake. As a cloud data platform, Snowflake can near instantly scale to meet planned, ad hoc, or surprise growth. This means instead of paying for a fixed, limited amount of storage and compute, the amount of storage and compute grows and shrinks as your needs change over time.

By taking advantage of a core tenet of the cloud, elasticity and compute can be dynamically scaled to workloads throughout the day as concurrency needs or raw compute power fluctuate to meet demand. Storage will grow and shrink over time for databases, tables, and meta-data. There are a few optimizations every Snowflake account administrator should make and some more-advanced methods they should consider as their Snowflake compute footprint grows. Because compute and storage are separated and they are elastic, these resources should be monitored for consumption, surprise growth, and resource efficiency.

Snowflake is virtually unlimited by default, and account administrators can put in place minor account-level and resource-level restrictions to defend against rogue users or suboptimal use of resources and credits. For example, they can proactively control compute at the individual virtual warehouse level, at the user level, or at the account and organization level through resource monitors. Users, databases, tables, queries, and workloads can be monitored through the ACCOUNT_USAGE schema shared with all Snowflake accounts. The following figure shows the status and basic configuration of virtual warehouses in an account: