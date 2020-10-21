Understanding Snowflake’s Resource Optimization Capabilities

As organizations launch more data workloads and onboard more business users to their data platforms, they need to justify spend by directly tying it back to business value while also improving efficiency to lower TCO.

Snowflake’s inherent architectural efficiency, automated resource optimization, and ability to reduce operating costs provides customers with superior price-performance, delivering immense cost savings for organizations migrating from legacy on-premises solutions and other cloud data platforms. But more importantly, Snowflake helps customers generate a tremendous return on their data investment by providing better analytics across the business and enabling new revenue streams that were previously impossible. A newly released Forrester TEI report concluded that Snowflake can deliver an ROI of 612% over three years, including infrastructure and database management savings worth $5.9 million.