Extending Snowflake Data Sharing to Open Table Formats

Blog updated in February 2026 to clarify product details.

We're excited to announce a major expansion of Snowflake’s zero-ETL data sharing: Now, you can easily and securely share open table formats, including Apache Iceberg and Delta Lake, across regions and clouds. This release allows source providers to securely share data stored in open table formats across any cloud and region without complex pipelines and without incurring exponential per-query egress charges.

Snowflake data sharing already leads in the market when it comes to collaboration capabilities and adoption. With 2.5x the data sharing ecosystem compared to leading competitors, Snowflake collaboration provides increasing value to a growing, global user base. With thousands of customers already sharing data, businesses can use open table format sharing to get the best of both worlds: open-format data sharing and all of the core benefits of Snowflake sharing. These benefits include:

Why is this important?

For many years, Snowflake customers have been able to securely share data and collaborate with a vast ecosystem of customers and partners. Data sharing is a cornerstone of the Snowflake platform, with many customers using it to develop connections and build strong data ecosystems in the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.

With the introduction of open table format sharing, Snowflake collaboration capabilities have expanded to:

Data stored outside of Snowflake in customers' own cloud storage (AWS S3, Azure Storage, Google GCS)

Data in open table formats, including: Apache Iceberg managed by Horizon Catalog or managed by external catalogs (AWS Glue, Apache Polaris) Delta Lake managed by external catalogs (Databricks Unity, Hive Metastore)



This means businesses that choose open table formats are also now connected into the AI Data Cloud and can enjoy the benefits of a thriving data ecosystem.

What challenge does this solve?

Most organizations frequently need to share diverse data formats, both internally and externally, yet they often encounter obstacles such as:

Security and compliance: Enforcing fine-grained data-access policies on shared data is crucial for maintaining security and compliance.

Geographic and cloud dispersion: Collaboration among business units (LOBs, vendors, customers) that are often spread across different regions and clouds, including commercial and government cloud environments.

Varied data formats: Data exists in diverse formats, such as Apache Iceberg and Delta Lake.

Snowflake data sharing, and specifically open table format sharing, directly addresses the key obstacles that data engineers and data architects face when collaborating on data. It reduces geographic and cloud barriers with the ability to share open-format tables, it extends core governance capabilities, and it gives customers the flexibility to standardize on a data format such as Iceberg, all while allowing global organizations to share with any business unit, vendor and/or customer.

How does it work?

Open table format sharing is enabled by Cross-Cloud Auto-Fulfillment (supported on commercial, Virtual Private Snowflake and U.S. government clouds), which simplifies data sharing for Apache Iceberg and Delta Lake directly from your cloud storage. You can share this data with a Snowflake consumer in any region or cloud without needing to manage the underlying infrastructure or requiring you to maintain extract, transform and load (ETL) jobs. In addition, open table format sharing optimizes data transfer costs through Egress Cost Optimizer, helping to avoid unpredictable and astronomical per-query egress charges.

Snowflake Horizon Catalog provides comprehensive policy-based governance controls that can be applied to open table format data shared with consumers across different regions or clouds. This capability ensures data residency and facilitates the compliance necessary for collaboration, particularly within or in conjunction with regulated sectors, such as public sectors, financial services, healthcare and life sciences.

When combined with Delta Direct or catalog federation* (leveraging Unity Catalog and Uniform's IRC API), Snowflake Cross-Cloud Auto-Fulfillment extends this capability to a Delta Lake table residing in your cloud storage and written by Delta engines such as Microsoft Fabric or Databricks or managed by catalogs such as Databricks Unity or Hive Metastore. This extends open table sharing to Delta Lake tables with Snowflake consumers in any region or cloud, again, without the need to manage underlying infrastructure.