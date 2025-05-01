1a. Unlock self-service intelligence for business teams

Snowflake Intelligence gives business users an AI-driven natural language interface to engage with both structured and unstructured data. Users can ask complex questions in plain English and receive explainable, governed answers in seconds — no SQL or dashboards needed. These agents run inside Snowflake’s security perimeter, automatically enforcing role-based access, masking and audit controls. They can reason across enterprise data, identify relationships between diverse data sources and return synthesized answers from tables, PDFs, Jira, Salesforce, Zendesk and more.

1b. Simplify data insights for everyone with data agents

Data agents let nontechnical teams extract insights using natural language. Users can see how insights are generated with automatic charting, lineage traceability and explainability. Developers can deploy new use cases quickly and embed analytics into any app of their choice, accelerating innovation and impact.

1c. Build trusted conversational applications

With Cortex Agents (generally available soon), developers can build gen AI applications that reason over both structured and unstructured data. These agents enable high-quality, explainable results by orchestrating workflows that combine LLMs, SQL and semantic search. Powered by models such as Claude 3.7 Sonnet, OpenAI GPT-4.1 and o4-mini (generally available soon), these agents plan, execute and refine tasks for accurate results. Built-in explainability and API access enable fast deployment and integrations with Microsoft Teams and Copilot, letting users engage with AI directly within their collaboration tools.

2. Cortex AISQL and analytics: Redefining multimodal data to insights with Snowflake

Unstructured data remains underutilized due to its complexity. Cortex AISQL solves this by enabling teams to analyze documents, images and other formats using familiar SQL syntax, without specialized tools. At Summit, we introduced:

SQL meets AI: Extract metadata, classify sentiment or search embeddings, all within SQL.

Value extraction from unstructured data: Use Document AI, now supporting schema-aware table extraction (in public preview), to pull structured tables from complex PDFs with minimal cleanup.

Automatic semantic model generation (private preview): Eliminate manual model setup, explore insights with native chart visualization and build branded experiences using Snowpark Container Services.

2a. Turns analysts into AI developers with Cortex AISQL

Cortex AISQL reimagines SQL as the core language for enterprise AI. Its native AI operators let teams build multimodal workflows, combining text, audio, images and structured data, without learning new tools or duplicating data.

It delivers 30–70% performance improvements over several traditional pipelines (based on internal benchmark results, implemented per normal usage), powered by optimized batch inference and a performance optimization algorithm (private preview), empowering analysts to become AI developers.

Use cases include record matching, fraud detection and enterprise-scale semantic joins, all written in SQL.

2b. Extract value from unstructured data

Document AI’s schema-aware table extraction (in public preview) lets users define target schemas and extract clean tables from PDFs, even those with merged cells or inconsistent formats.

Now supporting a total of 28 languages, its next-gen vision model (private preview) adds enhanced reasoning capabilities, including 23 more languages including Japanese, Korean, German, French, Spanish and Chinese.

On the retrieval side, Cortex Search adds:

Batch fuzzy search for high-throughput tasks such as entity resolution and fraud detection

Advanced APIs (generally available) for multifield search, scoring and ranking by metadata

Admin UI in Snowsight (generally available) and Quality Evaluation Studio (public preview soon) for no-code search management, diagnostics and relevance tuning

Teams can also bring custom vector embeddings (public preview) to power Cortex Search, combining Snowflake's secure platform with proprietary model outputs for greater performance and control.

2c. Accelerate data insights with automated semantic models and charts preview

Automatic semantic model generation (private preview) makes creating semantic models for Cortex Analyst easier and faster. By analyzing schema metadata, query history and dashboards, it constructs performant, reusable models, eliminating weeks of manual work. The Charts capability (in public preview) lets users explore insights visually alongside AI results.

Snowpark Container Services (generally available on AWS and Azure, coming soon to Google Cloud Platform) offers a scalable runtime to host full-stack apps and APIs natively within Snowflake, with centralized logging, governance and security.

3. Generative AI observability, model choice and scalable infrastructure: Deploy AI with confidence

To help organizations scale AI securely and reliably, Snowflake offers:

AI Observability : No-code evaluation tools for gen AI accuracy and performance

Model access : Top LLMs from Meta, OpenAI, Anthropic and Mistral

Provisioned throughput: Predictable inference performance at production scale

3a. Evaluation and tracing within Cortex AI

AI Observability (generally available) in Snowsight helps teams measure accuracy and coverage using evaluation data sets. LLM-as-a-judge scoring evaluates groundedness, helpfulness and harmfulness, executed securely inside Snowflake. Features like agent trace logs and model comparisons simplify debugging, prompt refinement and governance.

3b. Access OpenAI, Anthropic and more models — securely on Snowflake

Snowflake’s model ecosystem now includes access to industry-leading LLMs from OpenAI, Anthropic, Meta and Mistral — including the latest generation models such as OpenAI’s GPT-4.1 and o4-mini through Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service in Azure AI Foundry as well as Anthropic’s Claude Opus 4 and Claude Sonnet 4. These models run inside Snowflake’s security boundary, so data remains protected and is never used for training.

Customers can match the best model to each use case, summarization, classification, translation, agentic reasoning and more, without managing infrastructure.

Cortex AI is also expanding to Google Cloud Platform. With Snowpark Container Services on Google Cloud Platform (generally available soon), customers can deploy open source models in GCP regions, avoiding data movement and maintaining governance.

Cortex AI is also expanding to Google Cloud Platform. With Snowpark Container Services on Google Cloud Platform (generally available soon), customers can deploy open source models in GCP regions, avoiding data movement and maintaining governance.

3c. Provisioned throughput for enterprise-ready AI

Provisioned throughput (generally available on AWS and Azure) gives teams dedicated inference capacity for gen AI apps. Accessible via REST API across all Snowflake regions, it enables consistent performance without unpredictability of shared services. It's ideal for moving from POC to production, without the overhead of infrastructure setup.

3d. AI Governance Gateway: Enterprise control for gen AI

The AI Governance Gateway offers a single pane of glass for customers to access industry-leading LLMs via SQL (or REST APIs) directly within the secure Snowflake perimeter. Through comprehensive role-based access control (RBAC), customers can implement robust governance policies. Granular usage tracking views for each AI feature, combined with budget enforcement controls (in private preview soon), enable customers to monitor and manage generative AI usage across their organizations. Customers can drive responsible AI with Cortex Guard to filter harmful content, while AI Observability allows customers to evaluate, debug and optimize their gen AI apps for accuracy and performance. This improves trust and transparency for production deployments. Cortex AI brings AI to your data, and with AI Governance Gateway, customers can accelerate gen AI application delivery.

4. Models built and operationalized in production with Snowflake ML

Predictive ML is still a critical cornerstone for use cases such as fraud detection, customer segmentation and recommendation engines. However, building and deploying such models often requires stitching together multiple, disparate tools that can be difficult to govern and costly to maintain.

With Snowflake ML, enterprises now have a modern ML solution that is tightly integrated with governed data across end-to-end workflows. Customers such as Coinbase and Cloudbeds are driving predictive insights. Scene+, a large customer loyalty program in Canada, cut time to production by over 60% and cut costs by over 35% for more than 30 models using Snowflake ML.

At Summit, we continued our rapid pace of innovation with a suite of new announcements focused on scalable, flexible ML, which will allow customers to:

Boost data scientist productivity by automating the generation of ML pipelines with Data Science Agent (private preview soon)

Build production-ready models faster with distributed training APIs in Container Runtime (generally available) and manage training jobs easily with native experiment tracking (private preview soon)

Easily deploy and orchestrate ML pipelines over Snowflake data , operating from any IDE of choice with ML Jobs (generally available soon)

Serve features for low-latency, online predictions (private preview soon) on scalable compute from Snowflake Feature Store

All this is integrated with built-in ML Observability for easy monitoring and alerting with support for custom metrics.