Announcing Claude 3.7 Sonnet on Snowflake Cortex AI

We are thrilled to announce that as part of our strategic partnership with Anthropic, Snowflake customers will now have access to Claude 3.7 Sonnet in Snowflake Cortex AI.

Anthropic and Snowflake entered a multi-year partnership in November 2024 to help enterprises develop and scale easy, efficient and trusted AI products, starting with the launch of Claude 3.5. We are building on this momentum with Claude 3.7 Sonnet. The model will be available for customers to use within the secure Snowflake perimeter on Snowflake Cortex AI, a fully managed AI service that provides a suite of generative AI features.

Reasoning is an integrated capability of Claude 3.7 Sonnet. This model offers hybrid reasoning, allowing users to configure its response time based on their needs. For applications demanding low latency, it can answer quickly; for more complex agentic workflows, it can engage in more extensive thought. This hybrid approach enables enterprises to build a wide range of applications within a unified framework.

Snowflake Cortex AI

Snowflake Cortex AI is a suite of integrated features and services that include fully managed LLM inference, fine-tuning and RAG for structured and unstructured data, so that customers can quickly analyze unstructured data alongside their structured data and expedite the building of AI apps. The unified AI and data platform helps organizations turn AI concepts into reality in days. Enterprises of all sizes and industries can now accomplish a range of use cases from text summarization and sentiment analysis to the development of powerful AI assistants.

Claude 3.7 Sonnet

Reasoning made practical

Anthropic Claude 3.7 Sonnet operates in both ‘standard’ mode and ‘extended thinking’ mode. Customers can choose the appropriate mode to get a quick response or deeper reasoning. In ‘extended thinking’ mode, the model self-reflects before answering and can provide a more comprehensive response, according to Anthropic. The model engages in self-reflection before answering, improving its performance. This makes it particularly beneficial for industries that rely on multi-step problem-solving and high-level analytics. The choice and control allow customers to make trade-offs between latency (cost) and response quality.

Improvements in coding capabilities

Claude 3.7 Sonnet shows significant improvements in coding and front-end web development, per Anthropic. Early testing and benchmarking data published by Anthropic show that Claude 3.7 outperforms its predecessor, Claude 3.5, across most coding benchmarks, making it a more capable model for development tasks.