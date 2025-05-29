Today, we’re excited to announce Snowflake Cortex AISQL in public preview, bringing powerful AI capabilities directly into Snowflake’s SQL engine. Cortex AISQL enables customers to build scalable AI pipelines across multimodal enterprise data with familiar SQL commands. Process text (public preview), images (public preview) and audio (public preview coming soon) faster and more cost effectively and gain deeper insights from both structured and unstructured data at the same time.

Data analytics is undergoing a profound transformation, driven by AI. Today's enterprises recognize that valuable insights extend far beyond traditional tabular data — they're often embedded within diverse unstructured sources such as documents, images and audio files.

As data variety grows, analytics requires increasingly sophisticated multistep processes to extract, synthesize and combine insights across sources. However, analyzing this rich tapestry of data at enterprise scale presents significant technical and operational challenges.

Organizations struggle with stitching together various specialized tools and skill sets to process and analyze this information, compromising efficiency and scalability while resulting in delayed and lower-quality insights.

To address these challenges, Snowflake is integrating powerful generative AI capabilities directly into its core SQL engine, empowering analysts to accomplish more in less time through:

Expressive and composable AI operators : A new set of AI-powered operators that seamlessly maps with existing SQL primitives such as FILTER and AGGREGATE. This makes it straightforward for analysts to build scalable AI pipelines using familiar SQL commands for detecting subtle anomalies in operational data, aggregating actionable insights from customer call transcripts or classifying extensive image libraries.

Native support for multimodal data : The introduction of a new FILE data type allows direct referencing of multimodal data (including text, images and audio) within Snowflake tables. All AI operators are designed to work seamlessly across these various data modalities, eliminating the need for separate processing systems.

Significant performance and cost improvements: With native functionality and performance optimizations built into Snowflake’s SQL engine, Cortex AISQL substantially reduces processing time and computational expense. Internal benchmarks of Cortex AISQL Performance Optimization (private preview) show up to 70% query run time reduction for operations such as FILTER and JOIN,with corresponding cost savings compared to manual implementations, directly addressing concerns about AI scalability and economic viability for enterprise adoption.

"Snowflake Cortex AISQL accelerated our development of our Service Technician application that enables our technicians to easily interact and analyze thousands of user manuals in multiple languages to solve customer problems faster than we could have imagined. The game changer for us has been how Cortex AISQL seamlessly integrates diverse data types, from text to images and beyond, paving a faster path from data to insights that transforms how our teams work," said Ahmad AI-Mashahedi, Lead Data Scientist for Toyota Material Handling Europe.

The core capabilities of Cortex AISQL

Cortex AISQL integrates AI capabilities directly into SQL environments, enabling sophisticated multistep analysis across diverse data types. In the following sections, we'll explore how these core capabilities optimize performance, reduce costs and enable complex analytical workflows.

Unified AI operations for diverse data with Cortex AISQL

Cortex AISQL’s core strength lies in its ability to allow users to construct sophisticated AI pipelines across multiple modalities of data directly within their familiar SQL environment. This integration eliminates the separation between a customer’s data stack and the AI stack, offering a unified platform for sophisticated analysis across a wide range of data.

Cortex AISQL introduces AI operators as native SQL primitives, fully embedded within the Snowflake ecosystem. For example: