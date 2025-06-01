Innovazione focalizzata sul cliente al Summit Snowflake: annunciati i vincitori del Partner Award 2025

AI Data Cloud Services Partners:

GLOBAL AI Data Cloud Services Implementation Partner of the Year: Cognizant

GLOBAL AI Data Cloud Services Innovation Partner of the Year: Kipi.ai

GLOBAL AI Data Cloud Services AI Partner of the Year: Slalom

AMERICAS AI Data Cloud Services Implementation Partner of the Year: phData

AMERICAS AI Data Cloud Services Innovation Partner of the Year: BlueCloud

AMERICAS AI Data Cloud Services Growth Partner of the Year: Spaulding Ridge

EMEA AI Data Cloud Services Implementation Partner of the Year: Capgemini

EMEA AI Data Cloud Services Innovation Partner of the Year: b.telligent

EMEA AI Data Cloud Services Growth Partner of the Year: In516ht

APJ AI Data Cloud Services Implementation Partner of the Year: NTT Data

APJ AI Data Cloud Services Innovation Partner of the Year: Accenture

APJ AI Data Cloud Services Growth Partner of the Year: MegazoneCloud

Industry AI Data Cloud Services Partners:

FINANCIAL SERVICES AI Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: EY

RETAIL & CPG AI Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: Tredence

MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT AI Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: EY

HEALTHCARE & LIFE SCIENCES AI Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: Hakkoda, un’azienda IBM

MARKETERS & ADVERTISERS AI Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: Accenture

MANUFACTURING & INDUSTRIALS AI Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: LTIMindtree

TELECOM AI Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: NTT Data

PUBLIC SECTOR AI Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: Deloitte

AI Data Cloud Products Partners:

AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Dataiku

DATA INTEGRATION AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Qlik

BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Sigma

DATA GOVERNANCE AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Atlan

DATA SECURITY AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Securonix

OBSERVABILITY AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: DataOps.live

MONETIZATION AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: dbt Labs

STARTUP PROGRAM AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: LandingAI

APPS & COLLAB AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Observe, Inc.

Industry AI Data Cloud Products Partners:

FINANCIAL SERVICES AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: S&P Global

RETAIL & CONSUMER GOODS AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Blue Yonder

MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: The Trade Desk

HEALTHCARE & LIFE SCIENCES AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: IQVIA

MARKETERS & ADVERTISERS AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Hightouch

MANUFACTURING & INDUSTRIALS AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Yes Energy

PUBLIC SECTOR AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: PowerSchool

Congratulazioni ai vincitori dei premi per i partner 2025! Grazie per la collaborazione e l’innovazione. Iscriviti alla Snowflake Partner Network per entrare a far parte di un ecosistema dati in rapida crescita e guarda tutti i partner allo Snowflake Summit.