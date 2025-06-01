Innovazione focalizzata sul cliente al Summit Snowflake: annunciati i vincitori del Partner Award 2025
Ogni anno, rifletto sinceramente sull’incredibile impatto del nostro Snowflake Partner Network. È un onore celebrare la dedizione e l’innovazione dimostrate dai nostri partner con gli Snowflake Partner Awards. Insieme, non promuoviamo solo il successo dei clienti: costruiamo un vivace ecosistema connesso in continua crescita attorno all’AI Data Cloud. Grazie a tutti i nostri partner per essere stati parte essenziale di questo percorso.
Nel bel mezzo dello Snowflake Summit di quest’anno, abbiamo annunciato gli Snowflake Partner Awards 2025, che celebrano 33 partner a livello globale che si sono distinti per innovazione, esecuzione e attenzione al cliente. I nostri partner stanno svolgendo un ruolo centrale nel plasmare il modo in cui dati, AI e applicazioni creano valore aziendale oggi e ispirano i nostri clienti comuni a creare per domani.
La nostra collaborazione con i partner aiuta i nostri clienti comuni a sfruttare i loro dati per creare valore aziendale. Le conoscenze tecniche e l’esperienza nel settore dei nostri partner contribuiscono al progresso delle iniziative digitali e siamo orgogliosi del loro inesorabile impegno a fare di più con i dati. Continueremo a innovare insieme per sviluppare soluzioni pratiche per i nostri clienti.
Quest’anno, una commissione interfunzionale ha valutato i partner utilizzando criteri data-driven per valutarne l’impatto sulla generazione di pipeline, l’innovazione e il successo dei clienti. I premi premiano partner di vari settori e aree geografiche, sottolineando il loro ruolo essenziale nella crescita di Snowflake e favorendo l’adozione dell’AI Data Cloud Snowflake a livello globale. Snowflake Summit 2025 offre una piattaforma per esplorare ulteriormente in che modo queste partnership promuovono l’innovazione nel panorama dei dati e dell’AI. Entra nella rete di partner Snowflake e partecipa a questo percorso trasformativo.
Ecco i vincitori 2025 per categoria:
AI Data Cloud Services Partners:
GLOBAL AI Data Cloud Services Implementation Partner of the Year: Cognizant
GLOBAL AI Data Cloud Services Innovation Partner of the Year: Kipi.ai
GLOBAL AI Data Cloud Services AI Partner of the Year: Slalom
AMERICAS AI Data Cloud Services Implementation Partner of the Year: phData
AMERICAS AI Data Cloud Services Innovation Partner of the Year: BlueCloud
AMERICAS AI Data Cloud Services Growth Partner of the Year: Spaulding Ridge
EMEA AI Data Cloud Services Implementation Partner of the Year: Capgemini
EMEA AI Data Cloud Services Innovation Partner of the Year: b.telligent
EMEA AI Data Cloud Services Growth Partner of the Year: In516ht
APJ AI Data Cloud Services Implementation Partner of the Year: NTT Data
APJ AI Data Cloud Services Innovation Partner of the Year: Accenture
APJ AI Data Cloud Services Growth Partner of the Year: MegazoneCloud
Industry AI Data Cloud Services Partners:
FINANCIAL SERVICES AI Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: EY
RETAIL & CPG AI Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: Tredence
MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT AI Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: EY
HEALTHCARE & LIFE SCIENCES AI Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: Hakkoda, un’azienda IBM
MARKETERS & ADVERTISERS AI Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: Accenture
MANUFACTURING & INDUSTRIALS AI Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: LTIMindtree
TELECOM AI Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: NTT Data
PUBLIC SECTOR AI Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: Deloitte
AI Data Cloud Products Partners:
AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Dataiku
DATA INTEGRATION AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Qlik
BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Sigma
DATA GOVERNANCE AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Atlan
DATA SECURITY AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Securonix
OBSERVABILITY AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: DataOps.live
MONETIZATION AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: dbt Labs
STARTUP PROGRAM AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: LandingAI
APPS & COLLAB AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Observe, Inc.
Industry AI Data Cloud Products Partners:
FINANCIAL SERVICES AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: S&P Global
RETAIL & CONSUMER GOODS AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Blue Yonder
MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: The Trade Desk
HEALTHCARE & LIFE SCIENCES AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: IQVIA
MARKETERS & ADVERTISERS AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Hightouch
MANUFACTURING & INDUSTRIALS AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Yes Energy
PUBLIC SECTOR AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: PowerSchool
Congratulazioni ai vincitori dei premi per i partner 2025! Grazie per la collaborazione e l’innovazione. Iscriviti alla Snowflake Partner Network per entrare a far parte di un ecosistema dati in rapida crescita e guarda tutti i partner allo Snowflake Summit.