Vai al contenuto
Punti di vista dei partner
JUN 04, 2025|Lettura: 3 min

Innovazione focalizzata sul cliente al Summit Snowflake: annunciati i vincitori del Partner Award 2025

Ogni anno, rifletto sinceramente sull’incredibile impatto del nostro Snowflake Partner Network. È un onore celebrare la dedizione e l’innovazione dimostrate dai nostri partner con gli Snowflake Partner Awards. Insieme, non promuoviamo solo il successo dei clienti: costruiamo un vivace ecosistema connesso in continua crescita attorno all’AI Data Cloud. Grazie a tutti i nostri partner per essere stati parte essenziale di questo percorso.

Nel bel mezzo dello Snowflake Summit di quest’anno, abbiamo annunciato gli Snowflake Partner Awards 2025, che celebrano 33 partner a livello globale che si sono distinti per innovazione, esecuzione e attenzione al cliente. I nostri partner stanno svolgendo un ruolo centrale nel plasmare il modo in cui dati, AI e applicazioni creano valore aziendale oggi e ispirano i nostri clienti comuni a creare per domani.

La nostra collaborazione con i partner aiuta i nostri clienti comuni a sfruttare i loro dati per creare valore aziendale. Le conoscenze tecniche e l’esperienza nel settore dei nostri partner contribuiscono al progresso delle iniziative digitali e siamo orgogliosi del loro inesorabile impegno a fare di più con i dati. Continueremo a innovare insieme per sviluppare soluzioni pratiche per i nostri clienti.

Quest’anno, una commissione interfunzionale ha valutato i partner utilizzando criteri data-driven per valutarne l’impatto sulla generazione di pipeline, l’innovazione e il successo dei clienti. I premi premiano partner di vari settori e aree geografiche, sottolineando il loro ruolo essenziale nella crescita di Snowflake e favorendo l’adozione dell’AI Data Cloud Snowflake a livello globale. Snowflake Summit 2025 offre una piattaforma per esplorare ulteriormente in che modo queste partnership promuovono l’innovazione nel panorama dei dati e dell’AI. Entra nella rete di partner Snowflake e partecipa a questo percorso trasformativo.

Ecco i vincitori 2025 per categoria:

AI Data Cloud Services Partners: 

GLOBAL AI Data Cloud Services Implementation Partner of the Year: Cognizant

GLOBAL AI Data Cloud Services Innovation Partner of the Year: Kipi.ai

GLOBAL AI Data Cloud Services AI Partner of the Year: Slalom

AMERICAS AI Data Cloud Services Implementation Partner of the Year: phData

AMERICAS AI Data Cloud Services Innovation Partner of the Year: BlueCloud

AMERICAS AI Data Cloud Services Growth Partner of the Year: Spaulding Ridge

EMEA AI Data Cloud Services Implementation Partner of the Year: Capgemini

EMEA AI Data Cloud Services Innovation Partner of the Year: b.telligent

EMEA AI Data Cloud Services Growth Partner of the Year: In516ht

APJ AI Data Cloud Services Implementation Partner of the Year: NTT Data

APJ AI Data Cloud Services Innovation Partner of the Year: Accenture

APJ AI Data Cloud Services Growth Partner of the Year: MegazoneCloud

Industry AI Data Cloud Services Partners: 

FINANCIAL SERVICES AI Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: EY

RETAIL & CPG AI Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: Tredence

MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT AI Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: EY

HEALTHCARE & LIFE SCIENCES AI Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: Hakkoda, un’azienda IBM

MARKETERS & ADVERTISERS AI Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: Accenture

MANUFACTURING & INDUSTRIALS AI Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: LTIMindtree

TELECOM AI Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: NTT Data

PUBLIC SECTOR AI Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: Deloitte

AI Data Cloud Products Partners: 

AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Dataiku

DATA INTEGRATION AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Qlik

BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Sigma

DATA GOVERNANCE AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Atlan

DATA SECURITY AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Securonix

OBSERVABILITY AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: DataOps.live

MONETIZATION AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: dbt Labs

STARTUP PROGRAM AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: LandingAI

APPS & COLLAB AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Observe, Inc.

Industry AI Data Cloud Products Partners: 

FINANCIAL SERVICES AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: S&P Global

RETAIL & CONSUMER GOODS AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Blue Yonder

MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: The Trade Desk

HEALTHCARE & LIFE SCIENCES AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: IQVIA

MARKETERS & ADVERTISERS AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Hightouch

MANUFACTURING & INDUSTRIALS AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Yes Energy

PUBLIC SECTOR AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: PowerSchool

Congratulazioni ai vincitori dei premi per i partner 2025! Grazie per la collaborazione e l’innovazione. Iscriviti alla Snowflake Partner Network per entrare a far parte di un ecosistema dati in rapida crescita e guarda tutti i partner allo Snowflake Summit.

 

Snowflake Partner Network

Trova partner, app e soluzioni

Sfrutta il potenziale dell’AI Data Cloud con un’ampia gamma di tool e partner. Che si tratti di tecnologie integrate o di partner certificati per la migrazione o la massimizzazione dell’implementazione di Snowflake, tutto inizia dallo Snowflake Partner Network.
Articolo di
Photo of Amy Kodl
Amy Kodl
Condividi articolo

Subscribe to our blog newsletter

Get the best, coolest and latest delivered to your inbox each week

Where Data Does More

  • prova gratuita di 30 giorni
  • nessuna carta di credito
  • annulli quando vuoi 
prova gratuita
guarda la demo