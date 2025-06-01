コンテンツにスキップ
パートナーの視点
JUN 04, 2025|約3分で読めます

Snowflake Summitでお客様中心のイノベーションを表彰：2025年のパートナーアワード受賞者を発表

毎年、Snowflakeパートナーネットワーク（SPN）の驚くべき影響力について深く考えさせられます。パートナーの皆様がSnowflakeパートナーアワードを通じて示す献身とイノベーションを称えます。お客様を成功に導くだけでなく、AIデータクラウドを中心に成長し続ける活発なコネクテッドエコシステムを構築していきます。このジャーニーに必要不可欠な存在として関わってくれたパートナーの皆様に感謝申し上げます。

今年のSnowflake Summitのさなか、Snowflakeは2025 Snowflakeパートナーアワードを発表しました。このアワードは、イノベーション、実行、顧客重視の分野で際立った功績をあげた世界中の33社のパートナーを称えるものです。Snowflakeのパートナーは、データ、AI、アプリケーションが現在のビジネス価値を生み出し、共通の顧客に未来を築くインスピレーションを与える上で中心的な役割を果たしています。

Snowflakeとパートナーのコラボレーションは、共通のお客様がデータを活用してビジネスバリューを推進するために役立ちます。パートナーの技術的知識と業界経験は、デジタルイニシアチブの推進に役立ち、データでより多くのことを成し遂げようとするパートナーのたゆまぬコミットメントを称えています。今後も、お客様にとって実用的なソリューションを開発するための共同イノベーションに取り組んでいきます。

今年は、部門横断的なパネルがデータドリブンな基準でパートナーを評価し、パイプラインの生成、イノベーション、カスタマーサクセスへの影響を評価しました。このアワードは、さまざまな業界や地域のパートナーを表彰するもので、Snowflakeの成長と世界中でのSnowflake AIデータクラウドの導入促進にSnowflakeが不可欠な役割を強調しています。Snowflake Summit 2025は、これらのパートナーシップがデータおよびAIランドスケープにおけるイノベーションをどのように促進するかをさらに検討するためのプラットフォームを提供します。ぜひSnowflakeパートナーネットワークにご参加ください。

2025年の受賞者をカテゴリー別にご紹介します。

データクラウドサービスパートナー： 

GLOBAL Data Cloud Services Implementation Partner of the Year:Cognizant

GLOBAL Data Cloud Services Innovation Partner of the Year: Kipi.ai

GLOBAL Data Cloud Services AI Partner of the Year:Slalom

AMERICAS Data Cloud Services Implementation Partner of the Year: phData

AMERICAS Data Cloud Services Innovation Partner of the Year:BlueCloud

AMERICAS Data Cloud Services Growth Partner of the Year:Spaulding Ridge

EMEA Data Cloud Services Implementation Partner of the Year:Capgemini

EMEA Data Cloud Services Innovation Partner of the Year: b.telligent

EMEA Data Cloud Services Growth Partner of the Year:In516ht

APJ Data Cloud Services Implementation Partner of the Year:NTT Data

APJ Data Cloud Services Innovation Partner of the Year:Accenture

APJ Data Cloud Services Growth Partner of the Year:MegazoneCloud

業界別データクラウドサービスパートナー： 

FINANCIAL SERVICES Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year:EY

RETAIL & CPG Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year:Tredence

MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year:EY

HEALTHCARE & LIFE SCIENCES Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year:Hakkoda, an IBM Company

MARKETERS & ADVERTISERS Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year:Accenture

MANUFACTURING & INDUSTRIALS Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year:LTIMindtree

TELECOM Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year:NTT Data

PUBLIC SECTOR Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year:Deloitte

データクラウド製品パートナー： 

AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year:Dataiku

DATA INTEGRATION Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year:Qlik

BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year:Sigma

DATA GOVERNANCE Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year:Atlan

DATA SECURITY Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year:Securonix

OBSERVABILITY Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: DataOps.live

MONETIZATION Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: dbt Labs

STARTUP PROGRAM Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year:LandingAI

APPS & COLLAB Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year:Observe, Inc.

業界別データクラウド製品パートナー： 

FINANCIAL SERVICES Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year:S&P Global

RETAIL & CONSUMER GOODS Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year:Blue Yonder

MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year:The Trade Desk

HEALTHCARE & LIFE SCIENCES Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year:IQVIA

MARKETERS & ADVERTISERS Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year:Hightouch

MANUFACTURING & INDUSTRIALS Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year:Yes Energy

PUBLIC SECTOR Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year:PowerSchool

2025年のパートナーアワード受賞者の皆さん、おめでとうございます！継続的なパートナーシップとイノベーションに感謝申し上げます。Snowflakeパートナーネットワークに登録して、急成長中のデータエコシステムの一員になりましょう。Snowflake Summitですべてのイベントパートナーをチェックしましょう。

 

Snowflakeパートナーネットワーク

パートナー、アプリ、ソリューションを見つける

AIデータクラウドの可能性は、多様なツールとパートナーを活用することでさらに広がります。Snowflakeへの移行をお考えの方も、Snowflakeの展開を最大化したいという方も、統合されたテクノロジーや認定されたサービスパートナーをお探しであれば、まずはSnowflakeパートナーネットワーク（SPN）をご利用ください。
