Snowflake Summitでお客様中心のイノベーションを表彰：2025年のパートナーアワード受賞者を発表
毎年、Snowflakeパートナーネットワーク（SPN）の驚くべき影響力について深く考えさせられます。パートナーの皆様がSnowflakeパートナーアワードを通じて示す献身とイノベーションを称えます。お客様を成功に導くだけでなく、AIデータクラウドを中心に成長し続ける活発なコネクテッドエコシステムを構築していきます。このジャーニーに必要不可欠な存在として関わってくれたパートナーの皆様に感謝申し上げます。
今年のSnowflake Summitのさなか、Snowflakeは2025 Snowflakeパートナーアワードを発表しました。このアワードは、イノベーション、実行、顧客重視の分野で際立った功績をあげた世界中の33社のパートナーを称えるものです。Snowflakeのパートナーは、データ、AI、アプリケーションが現在のビジネス価値を生み出し、共通の顧客に未来を築くインスピレーションを与える上で中心的な役割を果たしています。
Snowflakeとパートナーのコラボレーションは、共通のお客様がデータを活用してビジネスバリューを推進するために役立ちます。パートナーの技術的知識と業界経験は、デジタルイニシアチブの推進に役立ち、データでより多くのことを成し遂げようとするパートナーのたゆまぬコミットメントを称えています。今後も、お客様にとって実用的なソリューションを開発するための共同イノベーションに取り組んでいきます。
今年は、部門横断的なパネルがデータドリブンな基準でパートナーを評価し、パイプラインの生成、イノベーション、カスタマーサクセスへの影響を評価しました。このアワードは、さまざまな業界や地域のパートナーを表彰するもので、Snowflakeの成長と世界中でのSnowflake AIデータクラウドの導入促進にSnowflakeが不可欠な役割を強調しています。Snowflake Summit 2025は、これらのパートナーシップがデータおよびAIランドスケープにおけるイノベーションをどのように促進するかをさらに検討するためのプラットフォームを提供します。ぜひSnowflakeパートナーネットワークにご参加ください。
2025年の受賞者をカテゴリー別にご紹介します。
データクラウドサービスパートナー：
GLOBAL Data Cloud Services Implementation Partner of the Year:Cognizant
GLOBAL Data Cloud Services Innovation Partner of the Year: Kipi.ai
GLOBAL Data Cloud Services AI Partner of the Year:Slalom
AMERICAS Data Cloud Services Implementation Partner of the Year: phData
AMERICAS Data Cloud Services Innovation Partner of the Year:BlueCloud
AMERICAS Data Cloud Services Growth Partner of the Year:Spaulding Ridge
EMEA Data Cloud Services Implementation Partner of the Year:Capgemini
EMEA Data Cloud Services Innovation Partner of the Year: b.telligent
EMEA Data Cloud Services Growth Partner of the Year:In516ht
APJ Data Cloud Services Implementation Partner of the Year:NTT Data
APJ Data Cloud Services Innovation Partner of the Year:Accenture
APJ Data Cloud Services Growth Partner of the Year:MegazoneCloud
業界別データクラウドサービスパートナー：
FINANCIAL SERVICES Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year:EY
RETAIL & CPG Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year:Tredence
MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year:EY
HEALTHCARE & LIFE SCIENCES Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year:Hakkoda, an IBM Company
MARKETERS & ADVERTISERS Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year:Accenture
MANUFACTURING & INDUSTRIALS Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year:LTIMindtree
TELECOM Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year:NTT Data
PUBLIC SECTOR Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year:Deloitte
データクラウド製品パートナー：
AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year:Dataiku
DATA INTEGRATION Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year:Qlik
BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year:Sigma
DATA GOVERNANCE Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year:Atlan
DATA SECURITY Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year:Securonix
OBSERVABILITY Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: DataOps.live
MONETIZATION Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: dbt Labs
STARTUP PROGRAM Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year:LandingAI
APPS & COLLAB Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year:Observe, Inc.
業界別データクラウド製品パートナー：
FINANCIAL SERVICES Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year:S&P Global
RETAIL & CONSUMER GOODS Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year:Blue Yonder
MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year:The Trade Desk
HEALTHCARE & LIFE SCIENCES Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year:IQVIA
MARKETERS & ADVERTISERS Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year:Hightouch
MANUFACTURING & INDUSTRIALS Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year:Yes Energy
PUBLIC SECTOR Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year:PowerSchool
2025年のパートナーアワード受賞者の皆さん、おめでとうございます！継続的なパートナーシップとイノベーションに感謝申し上げます。Snowflakeパートナーネットワークに登録して、急成長中のデータエコシステムの一員になりましょう。Snowflake Summitですべてのイベントパートナーをチェックしましょう。