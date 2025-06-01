データクラウドサービスパートナー：

GLOBAL Data Cloud Services Implementation Partner of the Year:Cognizant

GLOBAL Data Cloud Services Innovation Partner of the Year: Kipi.ai

GLOBAL Data Cloud Services AI Partner of the Year:Slalom

AMERICAS Data Cloud Services Implementation Partner of the Year: phData

AMERICAS Data Cloud Services Innovation Partner of the Year:BlueCloud

AMERICAS Data Cloud Services Growth Partner of the Year:Spaulding Ridge

EMEA Data Cloud Services Implementation Partner of the Year:Capgemini

EMEA Data Cloud Services Innovation Partner of the Year: b.telligent

EMEA Data Cloud Services Growth Partner of the Year:In516ht

APJ Data Cloud Services Implementation Partner of the Year:NTT Data

APJ Data Cloud Services Innovation Partner of the Year:Accenture

APJ Data Cloud Services Growth Partner of the Year:MegazoneCloud

業界別データクラウドサービスパートナー：

FINANCIAL SERVICES Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year:EY

RETAIL & CPG Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year:Tredence

MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year:EY

HEALTHCARE & LIFE SCIENCES Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year:Hakkoda, an IBM Company

MARKETERS & ADVERTISERS Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year:Accenture

MANUFACTURING & INDUSTRIALS Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year:LTIMindtree

TELECOM Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year:NTT Data

PUBLIC SECTOR Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year:Deloitte

データクラウド製品パートナー：

AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year:Dataiku

DATA INTEGRATION Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year:Qlik

BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year:Sigma

DATA GOVERNANCE Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year:Atlan

DATA SECURITY Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year:Securonix

OBSERVABILITY Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: DataOps.live

MONETIZATION Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: dbt Labs

STARTUP PROGRAM Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year:LandingAI

APPS & COLLAB Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year:Observe, Inc.

業界別データクラウド製品パートナー：

FINANCIAL SERVICES Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year:S&P Global

RETAIL & CONSUMER GOODS Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year:Blue Yonder

MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year:The Trade Desk

HEALTHCARE & LIFE SCIENCES Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year:IQVIA

MARKETERS & ADVERTISERS Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year:Hightouch

MANUFACTURING & INDUSTRIALS Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year:Yes Energy

PUBLIC SECTOR Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year:PowerSchool

2025年のパートナーアワード受賞者の皆さん、おめでとうございます！継続的なパートナーシップとイノベーションに感謝申し上げます。Snowflakeパートナーネットワークに登録して、急成長中のデータエコシステムの一員になりましょう。Snowflake Summitですべてのイベントパートナーをチェックしましょう。