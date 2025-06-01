Servicepartner der AI Data Cloud:

GLOBAL Data Cloud Services Implementation Partner of the Year: Cognizant

GLOBAL Data Cloud Services Innovation Partner of the Year: Kipi.ai

GLOBAL Data Cloud Services AI Partner of the Year: Slalom

AMERICAS Data Cloud Services Implementation Partner of the Year: phData

AMERICAS Data Cloud Services Innovation Partner of the Year: BlueCloud

AMERICAS Data Cloud Services Growth Partner of the Year: Spaulding Ridge

EMEA Data Cloud Services Implementation Partner of the Year: Capgemini

EMEA Data Cloud Services Innovation Partner of the Year: b.telligent

EMEA Data Cloud Services Growth Partner of the Year: In516ht

APJ Data Cloud Services Implementation Partner of the Year: NTT Data

APJ Data Cloud Services Innovation Partner of the Year: Accenture

APJ Data Cloud Services Growth Partner of the Year: MegazoneCloud

Branchenservicepartner der AI Data Cloud:

FINANCIAL SERVICES Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: EY

RETAIL & CPG Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: Tredence

MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: EY

HEALTHCARE & LIFE SCIENCES Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: Hakkoda, an IBM Company

MARKETERS & ADVERTISERS Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: Accenture

MANUFACTURING & INDUSTRIALS Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: LTIMindtree

TELECOM Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: NTT Data

PUBLIC SECTOR Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: Deloitte

Produktpartner der AI Data Cloud:

AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Dataiku

DATA INTEGRATION Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Qlik

BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Sigma

DATA GOVERNANCE Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Atlan

DATA SECURITY Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Securonix

OBSERVABILITY Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: DataOps.live

MONETIZATION Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: dbt Labs

STARTUP PROGRAM Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: LandingAI

APPS & COLLAB Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Observe, Inc.

Branchenproduktpartner der AI Data Cloud:

FINANCIAL SERVICES Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: S&P Global

RETAIL & CONSUMER GOODS Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Blue Yonder

MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: The Trade Desk

HEALTHCARE & LIFE SCIENCES Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: IQVIA

MARKETERS & ADVERTISERS Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Hightouch

MANUFACTURING & INDUSTRIALS Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Yes Energy

PUBLIC SECTOR Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: PowerSchool

Glückwunsch an die Gewinner der 2025 Partner Awards! Vielen Dank für Ihre laufende Partnerschaft und Innovation. Treten Sie dem Snowflake Partner Network bei, um Teil eines schnell wachsenden Datenökosystems zu werden, und sehen Sie sich alle unsere Event-Partner beim Snowflake Summit an.