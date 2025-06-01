Zum Inhalt springen
Perspektiven für Partner
JUN 04, 2025|Lesezeit: 3 Minuten

Anerkennung kundenorientierter Innovationen beim Snowflake Summit: die Gewinner der 2025 Partner Awards

Jedes Jahr aufs Neue besinne ich mich auf die unglaubliche Wirkung unseres Snowflake Partner Network (SPN). Es ist uns eine Ehre, das Engagement und die Innovationen unserer Partner mit den Snowflake Partner Awards zu würdigen. Gemeinsam treiben wir nicht nur den Erfolg unserer Kunden voran – wir schaffen auch ein dynamisches, ständig wachsendes vernetztes Ökosystem rund um die AI Data Cloud. Vielen Dank an alle unsere Partner, dass sie so ein wesentlicher Teil dieses Weges sind.

Anlässlich des diesjährigen Snowflake Summit haben wir 2025 die Snowflake Partner Awards bekannt gegeben, mit denen wir 33 Partner weltweit ehren, deren Innovation, Umsetzung und Kundenfokus hervorstechen. Unsere Partner gestalten maßgeblich mit, wie Daten, KI und Anwendungen schon heute unternehmerischen Mehrwert schaffen – und unsere gemeinsamen Kunden inspirieren, sich für morgen zu rüsten.

Unsere Zusammenarbeit mit unseren Partnern hilft unseren gemeinsamen Kunden, ihre Daten zu nutzen, um den unternehmerischen Mehrwert zu steigern. Das technische Wissen und die Branchenerfahrung unserer Partner tragen dazu bei, digitale Initiativen voranzubringen, und wir sind stolz, ihr unerbittliches Engagement für mehr mit Daten zu erkennen. Wir freuen uns darauf, mit unserer gemeinsamen Innovation praktische Lösungen für unsere Kunden zu entwickeln.

In diesem Jahr bewertete ein funktionsübergreifendes Panel Partner anhand datengestützter Kriterien, um ihre Auswirkungen auf Pipeline-Erstellung, Innovation und Kundenerfolg zu bewerten. Die Auszeichnung würdigt Partner aus verschiedenen Branchen und Regionen, die ihre wesentliche Rolle für das Wachstum von Snowflake und die weltweite Einführung der Snowflake AI Data Cloud voranbringen. Snowflake Summit 2025 bietet eine Plattform, um näher zu untersuchen, wie diese Partnerschaften Innovationen in der Daten- und KI-Landschaft vorantreiben. Werden Sie Teil des Snowflake Partner Network und werden Sie Teil dieser revolutionären Entwicklung.

Die Gewinner 2025 nach Kategorie:

Servicepartner der AI Data Cloud: 

GLOBAL Data Cloud Services Implementation Partner of the Year: Cognizant

GLOBAL Data Cloud Services Innovation Partner of the Year: Kipi.ai

GLOBAL Data Cloud Services AI Partner of the Year: Slalom

AMERICAS Data Cloud Services Implementation Partner of the Year: phData

AMERICAS Data Cloud Services Innovation Partner of the Year: BlueCloud

AMERICAS Data Cloud Services Growth Partner of the Year: Spaulding Ridge

EMEA Data Cloud Services Implementation Partner of the Year: Capgemini

EMEA Data Cloud Services Innovation Partner of the Year: b.telligent

EMEA Data Cloud Services Growth Partner of the Year: In516ht

APJ Data Cloud Services Implementation Partner of the Year: NTT Data

APJ Data Cloud Services Innovation Partner of the Year: Accenture

APJ Data Cloud Services Growth Partner of the Year: MegazoneCloud

Branchenservicepartner der AI Data Cloud: 

FINANCIAL SERVICES Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: EY

RETAIL & CPG Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: Tredence

MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: EY

HEALTHCARE & LIFE SCIENCES Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: Hakkoda, an IBM Company

MARKETERS & ADVERTISERS Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: Accenture

MANUFACTURING & INDUSTRIALS Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: LTIMindtree

TELECOM Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: NTT Data

PUBLIC SECTOR Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: Deloitte

Produktpartner der AI Data Cloud: 

AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Dataiku

DATA INTEGRATION Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Qlik

BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Sigma

DATA GOVERNANCE Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Atlan

DATA SECURITY Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Securonix

OBSERVABILITY Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: DataOps.live

MONETIZATION Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: dbt Labs

STARTUP PROGRAM Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: LandingAI

APPS & COLLAB Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Observe, Inc.

Branchenproduktpartner der AI Data Cloud: 

FINANCIAL SERVICES Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: S&P Global

RETAIL & CONSUMER GOODS Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Blue Yonder

MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: The Trade Desk

HEALTHCARE & LIFE SCIENCES Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: IQVIA

MARKETERS & ADVERTISERS Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Hightouch

MANUFACTURING & INDUSTRIALS Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Yes Energy

PUBLIC SECTOR Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: PowerSchool

Glückwunsch an die Gewinner der 2025 Partner Awards! Vielen Dank für Ihre laufende Partnerschaft und Innovation. Treten Sie dem Snowflake Partner Network bei, um Teil eines schnell wachsenden Datenökosystems zu werden, und sehen Sie sich alle unsere Event-Partner beim Snowflake Summit an.

 

Snowflake Partner Network

Finden Sie Partner, Apps und Lösungen

Erschließen Sie das Potenzial der AI Data Cloud mit einer breiten Palette von Tools und Partnern. Das Snowflake Partner Network ist der richtige Ansprechpartner, wenn Sie auf der Suche nach integrierten Technologien oder zertifizierten Dienstleistungspartnern sind, die Sie bei der Migration oder der Maximierung Ihrer Snowflake-Bereitstellung unterstützen.
