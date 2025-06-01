Anerkennung kundenorientierter Innovationen beim Snowflake Summit: die Gewinner der 2025 Partner Awards
Jedes Jahr aufs Neue besinne ich mich auf die unglaubliche Wirkung unseres Snowflake Partner Network (SPN). Es ist uns eine Ehre, das Engagement und die Innovationen unserer Partner mit den Snowflake Partner Awards zu würdigen. Gemeinsam treiben wir nicht nur den Erfolg unserer Kunden voran – wir schaffen auch ein dynamisches, ständig wachsendes vernetztes Ökosystem rund um die AI Data Cloud. Vielen Dank an alle unsere Partner, dass sie so ein wesentlicher Teil dieses Weges sind.
Anlässlich des diesjährigen Snowflake Summit haben wir 2025 die Snowflake Partner Awards bekannt gegeben, mit denen wir 33 Partner weltweit ehren, deren Innovation, Umsetzung und Kundenfokus hervorstechen. Unsere Partner gestalten maßgeblich mit, wie Daten, KI und Anwendungen schon heute unternehmerischen Mehrwert schaffen – und unsere gemeinsamen Kunden inspirieren, sich für morgen zu rüsten.
Unsere Zusammenarbeit mit unseren Partnern hilft unseren gemeinsamen Kunden, ihre Daten zu nutzen, um den unternehmerischen Mehrwert zu steigern. Das technische Wissen und die Branchenerfahrung unserer Partner tragen dazu bei, digitale Initiativen voranzubringen, und wir sind stolz, ihr unerbittliches Engagement für mehr mit Daten zu erkennen. Wir freuen uns darauf, mit unserer gemeinsamen Innovation praktische Lösungen für unsere Kunden zu entwickeln.
In diesem Jahr bewertete ein funktionsübergreifendes Panel Partner anhand datengestützter Kriterien, um ihre Auswirkungen auf Pipeline-Erstellung, Innovation und Kundenerfolg zu bewerten. Die Auszeichnung würdigt Partner aus verschiedenen Branchen und Regionen, die ihre wesentliche Rolle für das Wachstum von Snowflake und die weltweite Einführung der Snowflake AI Data Cloud voranbringen. Snowflake Summit 2025 bietet eine Plattform, um näher zu untersuchen, wie diese Partnerschaften Innovationen in der Daten- und KI-Landschaft vorantreiben. Werden Sie Teil des Snowflake Partner Network und werden Sie Teil dieser revolutionären Entwicklung.
Die Gewinner 2025 nach Kategorie:
Servicepartner der AI Data Cloud:
GLOBAL Data Cloud Services Implementation Partner of the Year: Cognizant
GLOBAL Data Cloud Services Innovation Partner of the Year: Kipi.ai
GLOBAL Data Cloud Services AI Partner of the Year: Slalom
AMERICAS Data Cloud Services Implementation Partner of the Year: phData
AMERICAS Data Cloud Services Innovation Partner of the Year: BlueCloud
AMERICAS Data Cloud Services Growth Partner of the Year: Spaulding Ridge
EMEA Data Cloud Services Implementation Partner of the Year: Capgemini
EMEA Data Cloud Services Innovation Partner of the Year: b.telligent
EMEA Data Cloud Services Growth Partner of the Year: In516ht
APJ Data Cloud Services Implementation Partner of the Year: NTT Data
APJ Data Cloud Services Innovation Partner of the Year: Accenture
APJ Data Cloud Services Growth Partner of the Year: MegazoneCloud
Branchenservicepartner der AI Data Cloud:
FINANCIAL SERVICES Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: EY
RETAIL & CPG Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: Tredence
MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: EY
HEALTHCARE & LIFE SCIENCES Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: Hakkoda, an IBM Company
MARKETERS & ADVERTISERS Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: Accenture
MANUFACTURING & INDUSTRIALS Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: LTIMindtree
TELECOM Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: NTT Data
PUBLIC SECTOR Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: Deloitte
Produktpartner der AI Data Cloud:
AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Dataiku
DATA INTEGRATION Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Qlik
BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Sigma
DATA GOVERNANCE Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Atlan
DATA SECURITY Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Securonix
OBSERVABILITY Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: DataOps.live
MONETIZATION Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: dbt Labs
STARTUP PROGRAM Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: LandingAI
APPS & COLLAB Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Observe, Inc.
Branchenproduktpartner der AI Data Cloud:
FINANCIAL SERVICES Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: S&P Global
RETAIL & CONSUMER GOODS Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Blue Yonder
MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: The Trade Desk
HEALTHCARE & LIFE SCIENCES Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: IQVIA
MARKETERS & ADVERTISERS Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Hightouch
MANUFACTURING & INDUSTRIALS Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Yes Energy
PUBLIC SECTOR Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: PowerSchool
Glückwunsch an die Gewinner der 2025 Partner Awards! Vielen Dank für Ihre laufende Partnerschaft und Innovation. Treten Sie dem Snowflake Partner Network bei, um Teil eines schnell wachsenden Datenökosystems zu werden, und sehen Sie sich alle unsere Event-Partner beim Snowflake Summit an.