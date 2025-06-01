Reconocimiento de la innovación centrada en el cliente en el Snowflake Summit: Anuncio de los ganadores de los Partner Award 2025
Cada año me siento realmente inspirada al reflexionar sobre el increíble impacto de nuestra Snowflake Partner Network (SPN). Es un honor celebrar la dedicación y la innovación de nuestros partners a través de los Snowflake Partner Awards. Juntos, no solo estamos impulsando el éxito del cliente, sino que estamos creando un ecosistema vibrante, conectado y en constante crecimiento en torno al AI Data Cloud. Gracias a todos nuestros partners por ser una parte esencial de este proceso.
En el Snowflake Summit de este año, hemos anunciado los Snowflake Partner Awards 2025, que celebran a 33 partners de todo el mundo que han destacado por su innovación, ejecución y dedicación al cliente. Nuestros partners desempeñan un papel central en la forma en que los datos, la IA y las aplicaciones crean valor empresarial hoy en día e inspiran a nuestros clientes conjuntos a construir para el mañana.
La colaboración con nuestros partners ayuda a nuestros clientes conjuntos a aprovechar sus datos para generar valor empresarial. Los conocimientos técnicos de nuestros partners y la experiencia en el sector ayudan a avanzar en las iniciativas digitales, y nos enorgullece reconocer su compromiso sólido por hacer más con los datos. Estamos deseando seguir innovando juntos para desarrollar soluciones prácticas para nuestros clientes.
Este año, un panel interfuncional evaluó a los partners utilizando criterios basados en datos para evaluar su impacto en la generación de flujos, la innovación y el éxito de los clientes. Los premios reconocen a partners de diversos sectores y regiones, y destacan su papel esencial en el crecimiento de Snowflake y el impulso en la adopción de Snowflake AI Data Cloud a nivel mundial. Snowflake Summit 2025 ofrece una plataforma para explorar cómo estas asociaciones impulsan la innovación en el panorama de los datos y la IA. Únete a Snowflake Partner Network para formar parte de este proceso transformador.
Estos son los ganadores de 2025 por categoría:
Partners de servicios del AI Data Cloud:
GLOBAL AI Data Cloud Services Implementation Partner of the Year: Cognizant
GLOBAL AI Data Cloud Services Innovation Partner of the Year: Kipi.ai
GLOBAL AI Data Cloud Services AI Partner of the Year: Eslalon
AMERICAS AI Data Cloud Services Implementation Partner of the Year: phData
AMERICAS AI Data Cloud Services Innovation Partner of the Year: BlueCloud
AMERICAS AI Data Cloud Services Growth Partner of the Year: Spaulding Ridge
EMEA AI Data Cloud Services Implementation Partner of the Year: Capgemini
EMEA AI Data Cloud Services Innovation Partner of the Year: b.telligent
EMEA AI Data Cloud Services Growth Partner of the Year: In516ht
APJ AI Data Cloud Services Implementation Partner of the Year: NTT DATA
APJ AI Data Cloud Services Innovation Partner of the Year: Accenture
APJ AI Data Cloud Services Growth Partner of the Year: MegazoneCloud
Partners de servicios del AI Data Cloud por sector:
FINANCIAL SERVICES AI Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: EY
RETAIL & CPG AI Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: Tredence
MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT AI Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: EY
HEALTHCARE & LIFE SCIENCES AI Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: Hakkoda, una empresa de IBM
MARKETERS & ADVERTISERS AI Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: Accenture
MANUFACTURING & INDUSTRIALS AI Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: LTIMindtree
TELECOM AI Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: NTT DATA
PUBLIC SECTOR AI Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: Deloitte
Partners de productos del AI Data Cloud:
AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Dataiku
DATA INTEGRATION AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Qlik
BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Sigma
DATA GOVERNANCE AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Atlan
DATA SECURITY AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Securonix
OBSERVABILITY AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: DataOps.live
MONETIZATION AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: dbt Labs
STARTUP PROGRAM AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: LandingAI
APPS & COLLAB AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Observe, Inc.
Partners de productos del AI Data Cloud por sector:
FINANCIAL SERVICES AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: S&P Global
RETAIL & CONSUMER GOODS AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Blue Yonder
MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: The Trade Desk
HEALTHCARE & LIFE SCIENCES AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: IQVIA
MARKETERS & ADVERTISERS AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Hightouch
MANUFACTURING & INDUSTRIALS AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Yes Energy
PUBLIC SECTOR AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: PowerSchool
¡Enhorabuena a los ganadores de los premios Partner Award 2025! Gracias por vuestra colaboración e innovación continuas.