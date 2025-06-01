Ir al contenido
Perspectivas de partners
JUN 04, 2025|3 min de lectura

Reconocimiento de la innovación centrada en el cliente en el Snowflake Summit: Anuncio de los ganadores de los Partner Award 2025

Cada año me siento realmente inspirada al reflexionar sobre el increíble impacto de nuestra Snowflake Partner Network (SPN). Es un honor celebrar la dedicación y la innovación de nuestros partners a través de los Snowflake Partner Awards. Juntos, no solo estamos impulsando el éxito del cliente, sino que estamos creando un ecosistema vibrante, conectado y en constante crecimiento en torno al AI Data Cloud. Gracias a todos nuestros partners por ser una parte esencial de este proceso.

En el Snowflake Summit de este año, hemos anunciado los Snowflake Partner Awards 2025, que celebran a 33 partners de todo el mundo que han destacado por su innovación, ejecución y dedicación al cliente. Nuestros partners desempeñan un papel central en la forma en que los datos, la IA y las aplicaciones crean valor empresarial hoy en día e inspiran a nuestros clientes conjuntos a construir para el mañana.

La colaboración con nuestros partners ayuda a nuestros clientes conjuntos a aprovechar sus datos para generar valor empresarial. Los conocimientos técnicos de nuestros partners y la experiencia en el sector ayudan a avanzar en las iniciativas digitales, y nos enorgullece reconocer su compromiso sólido por hacer más con los datos. Estamos deseando seguir innovando juntos para desarrollar soluciones prácticas para nuestros clientes.

Este año, un panel interfuncional evaluó a los partners utilizando criterios basados en datos para evaluar su impacto en la generación de flujos, la innovación y el éxito de los clientes. Los premios reconocen a partners de diversos sectores y regiones, y destacan su papel esencial en el crecimiento de Snowflake y el impulso en la adopción de Snowflake AI Data Cloud a nivel mundial. Snowflake Summit 2025 ofrece una plataforma para explorar cómo estas asociaciones impulsan la innovación en el panorama de los datos y la IA. Únete a Snowflake Partner Network para formar parte de este proceso transformador.

Estos son los ganadores de 2025 por categoría:

Partners de servicios del AI Data Cloud: 

GLOBAL AI Data Cloud Services Implementation Partner of the Year: Cognizant

GLOBAL AI Data Cloud Services Innovation Partner of the Year: Kipi.ai

GLOBAL AI Data Cloud Services AI Partner of the Year: Eslalon

AMERICAS AI Data Cloud Services Implementation Partner of the Year: phData

AMERICAS AI Data Cloud Services Innovation Partner of the Year: BlueCloud

AMERICAS AI Data Cloud Services Growth Partner of the Year: Spaulding Ridge

EMEA AI Data Cloud Services Implementation Partner of the Year: Capgemini

EMEA AI Data Cloud Services Innovation Partner of the Year: b.telligent

EMEA AI Data Cloud Services Growth Partner of the Year: In516ht

APJ AI Data Cloud Services Implementation Partner of the Year: NTT DATA

APJ AI Data Cloud Services Innovation Partner of the Year: Accenture

APJ AI Data Cloud Services Growth Partner of the Year: MegazoneCloud

Partners de servicios del AI Data Cloud por sector: 

FINANCIAL SERVICES AI Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: EY

RETAIL & CPG AI Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: Tredence

MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT AI Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: EY

HEALTHCARE & LIFE SCIENCES AI Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: Hakkoda, una empresa de IBM

MARKETERS & ADVERTISERS AI Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: Accenture

MANUFACTURING & INDUSTRIALS AI Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: LTIMindtree

TELECOM AI Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: NTT DATA

PUBLIC SECTOR AI Data Cloud Services Partner of the Year: Deloitte

Partners de productos del AI Data Cloud: 

AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Dataiku

DATA INTEGRATION AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Qlik

BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Sigma

DATA GOVERNANCE AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Atlan

DATA SECURITY AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Securonix

OBSERVABILITY AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: DataOps.live

MONETIZATION AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: dbt Labs

STARTUP PROGRAM AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: LandingAI

APPS & COLLAB AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Observe, Inc.

Partners de productos del AI Data Cloud por sector: 

FINANCIAL SERVICES AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: S&P Global

RETAIL & CONSUMER GOODS AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Blue Yonder

MEDIA & ENTERTAINMENT AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: The Trade Desk

HEALTHCARE & LIFE SCIENCES AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: IQVIA

MARKETERS & ADVERTISERS AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Hightouch

MANUFACTURING & INDUSTRIALS AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: Yes Energy

PUBLIC SECTOR AI Data Cloud Product Partner of the Year: PowerSchool

¡Enhorabuena a los ganadores de los premios Partner Award 2025! Gracias por vuestra colaboración e innovación continuas. Regístrate en Snowflake Partner Network para formar parte de un ecosistema de datos que crece rápidamente y echa un vistazo a todos nuestros partners del evento en Snowflake Summit.

 

Snowflake Partner Network

Encuentra partners, aplicaciones y soluciones

Aprovecha el potencial del AI Data Cloud con una amplia gama de herramientas y partners. Tanto si buscas tecnologías integradas como partners de servicios certificados que te ayuden a migrar o maximizar tu implementación de Snowflake, Snowflake Partner Network es el punto de partida.
Artículo de
Photo of Amy Kodl
Amy Kodl
Compartir artículo

Subscribe to our blog newsletter

Get the best, coolest and latest delivered to your inbox each week

Where Data Does More

  • Prueba gratuita de 30 días
  • No se requiere tarjeta de crédito
  • Cancela en cualquier momento
empezar gratis
ver demostración