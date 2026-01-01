Sallie Mae Saves $1.2M a Year While Helping Students Soar

When the federal government introduced the current expected credit loss (CECL) standard, Sallie Mae faced a new requirement: to project loan repayment risk monthly instead of annually. Built around static projections, its legacy system couldn’t respond fast enough. Each loan recalculation took 12–16 hours, and the infrastructure couldn’t support multiple executions, making economic scenario testing impossible.

Sallie Mae’s diverse set of loan products, each with distinct repayment behaviors, made recalculations resource-intensive and prone to errors. Scaling infrastructure just to support the massive, single-threaded monthly run created bottlenecks and drove up costs. Auditing or verifying past calculations was manual and cumbersome, requiring users to retrace steps through inconsistent logs and recreated settings.

To unlock scalability and flexibility, Sallie Mae rebuilt the CECL calculation engine in Snowflake. “We finished our first product run of CECL on Snowflake in two hours,” Perrault says. “Now we can run multiple scenarios, evaluate economic impact scenario weights and give our finance team more flexibility.” The platform scales on demand, reducing costs and enabling finance teams to test options in near real time.

Critically, Snowflake’s architecture gave Sallie Mae something the old system never could: effortless transparency. Each CECL model run stores its configurations and results automatically. There’s no need for manual logging and tracking, no risk of using the inappropriate model versions and no difficulty verifying or auditing historical numbers. To recreate a scenario or audit a result, users simply reference saved settings and rerun the process exactly as it was.

The move also eliminated the dependency on third-party tools for data extraction and processing, which had added hours to every cycle. The team focused their efforts on bringing the work to the data, not moving the data to the work. Now, everything runs natively in Snowflake, streamlining operations and cutting processing time by over 80%.