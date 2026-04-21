SNOWFLAKE DEMO CENTER

Latest Features & Releases
Snowflake AI Pulse is a monthly series designed to bring you the latest breakthroughs as they happen, so you can put them into practice right away.
THE AI DATA CLOUD IN ACTION
Explore our comprehensive demo library to discover how the AI Data Cloud can transform your business workflow and boost productivity.
How leaders across industries are using Snowflake to grow their business
How builders across industries are using Snowflake to scale their tech stack at the pace of AI.
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