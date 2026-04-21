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THE AI DATA CLOUD IN ACTION

SNOWFLAKE DEMO CENTER

Explore our comprehensive demo library to discover how the AI Data Cloud can transform your business workflow and boost productivity.

FEATURED SNOWFLAKE PRODUCT DEMOS

Discover what Snowflake can help you do

A morning with Snowflake CoWork

Watch how a VP of Sales could start the day with their AI work agent: a shared dashboard, Deep Research, a Slack to the field and a meeting-prep Skill turned into a weekly Automation.

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Snowflake CoCo Desktop Tour

Take a tour of CoCo Desktop, Snowflake's free native IDE that pairs a traditional SQL editor with an AI agent capable of answering natural-language data questions and building full deployed apps from a single prompt.

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Screenshot of Snowflake CoCo Desktop

Governance on Snowflake

Learn how you can govern and find data and AI assets across Snowflake and external catalogs. Discover how enterprise context, lineage, data quality monitoring and AI guardrails mean every answer is traceable and trusted. 

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Snowflake for Leaders

How leaders across industries are using Snowflake to grow their business

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How Snowflake's VP of Sales Gives Every Rep Top-Performer Context

Stuart Nyemecz (VP, EMEA Sales Acquisition, Snowflake) explains how AI changed the way his team prepares for every customer conversation.

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Snowflake for Builders

How builders across industries are using Snowflake to scale their tech stack at the pace of AI.

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What is Snowflake? Developer Demo (2026)

Discover how Snowflake can help with the billions of queries that run every day across petabytes of data, powering AI applications, training models, and answering questions for millions of users.

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