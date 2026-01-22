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Snowflake for gaming

Unify player, gameplay and monetization data to drive engagement, optimize operations and support regulatory requirements at scale.

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Build a Composable Ecosystem for the Agentic Future

Overview

Why Snowflake for Gaming

Snowflake delivers a secure, scalable and AI-ready data platform that supports the full gaming ecosystem — from player analytics and live operations in video gaming to compliance and responsible play in regulated gaming.

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Boost LiveOps

Continuously update, manage and optimize games after initial launch, transforming games from static products to dynamic, evolving player experiences.

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AI for engagement and integrity

Leverage AI and ML for personalization, churn prediction, fraud detection and responsible gaming — without impacting governance or performance.

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Secure and governed collaboration

Enable trusted analytics and data sharing across studios, platforms and regulators with built-in security, compliance and governance controls.

our customers

Leading gaming organizations Winwith Snowflake

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Wargaming Powers Up Player Happiness with Unified Data and Faster Insights

By migrating from Hadoop and Google BigQuery to Snowflake, Wargaming taps into data to enhance player experiences and remain on the cutting edge of the gaming industry.

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  • $500K Annual savings with Snowflake
  • 25% Average cost savings
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Leading gaming organizations choose Snowflake

key use casesacross gaming

Time

Real-time content and events

Deploy seasonal events, limited-time offers and fresh content without app updates.

Data Analytics

Player behavior analytics

Monitor engagement patterns, identify churn risks and optimize gameplay loops.

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Dynamic monetization

Deliver personalized offers, A/B tested pricing and targeted promotions based on player segments.

Gaming

Regulated gaming

Build data and AI products to enable the unique marketing, operations, compliance and risk management needs of regulated gaming businesses.

SNOWFLAKE PARTNER NETWORK

The ecosystem builds on Snowflake

Our network of data and services providers can help you migrate, maximize and extend your Snowflake deployment.

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Guides

Explore Developer Guides for Gaming

Build faster with production-ready quickstarts and reference architectures. Discover proven use cases, administration best practices and more from Snowflake experts and partners.

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Get Started

Take the next stepwith Snowflake

Start your 30-daySnowflake trial today

  • $400 in free credits
  • Immediate access to the AI Data Cloud
  • Enable your most critical data workloads
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Snowflake for gaming

Frequently Asked Questions

Top questions about getting started with Snowflake for Gaming

Snowflake enables gaming organizations to ingest and analyze large volumes of player and gameplay data in near real time, helping teams optimize engagement, retention and live operations.

Yes. Snowflake supports AI and ML use cases, such as fraud detection, anomaly detection and responsible gaming monitoring to help organizations protect players and maintain trust.

Snowflake provides enterprise-grade security, governance and compliance capabilities to help regulated gaming organizations meet regional and industry requirements.

Snowflake supports a wide range of gaming use cases, including video games, mobile gaming, sports betting and regulated gambling — all on a single, scalable data platform.

Where Data Does More

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