In today’s connected world, you can’t accomplish much without cell service or WiFi. That’s where AT&T comes in. Founded in 1885, this telecom giant has evolved throughout the decades to continually deliver on its vision to connect people to their world through the best technology and service.

And its efforts paid off. AT&T now provides smart solutions and mobile and broadband services to more than 100 million U.S. consumers and almost every Fortune 1000 company. To meet high demand and deliver a stellar experience across this sprawling customer base, AT&T needs a powerful, easy-to-use data management system that efficiently processes hundreds of petabytes of data every day. But its complex on-premises systems, including Hadoop, were slowing down business — and increasing costs. With the Snowflake Telecom Data Cloud, AT&T now derives more value from its data, boosting performance while lowering costs.