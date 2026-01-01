CASE STUDY
snowflake for Logistics and Transportation
Solve complex transportation problems and transform your logistics network with increased visibility, simplified data access and advanced analytics, powered by the AI Data Cloud.
Overview
Why Snowflake for Logistics and Transportation
Fragmented data costs logistics companies time, money and customer trust. Snowflake unifies data across your network so you can predict disruptions, optimize routes and make faster decisions at every step of the supply chain.
Improve customer service experiences through better planning
Demand shifts fast and expectations are high. Real-time data sharing gives carriers, shippers and partners the visibility to anticipate disruptions and respond before customers ever feel the impact.
Reduce unplanned downtime and improve on-time delivery performance
Unify planning, cost and sensor data to surface actionable insights, from fuel optimization to predictive maintenance.
Power AI across assets, loads, resources and costs
From ML-powered forecasting to agentic AI and optimization, Snowflake gives technical and non-technical teams the tools to turn data into smarter, faster decisions — at any scale.
Spotlighting Use Cases inLogistics and Transportation
Fleet management and asset health
Asset health ML predicts vehicle failures using IoT sensor data, corrective action manuals, previous records, and operating conditions.
Network and route optimization
Snowpark provides access to ML and mathematical optimization libraries and partners such as Carto to improve route and network efficiency.
ESG and fuel analysis
Monitor and improve energy efficiency and delivery economics with AI and access to broader ESG data sets in Snowflake Marketplace.
Routing agents
Build a conversational AI assistant with Snowflake Intelligence that provides intelligent route planning using natural language.
Guides
Explore Developer Guides for Logistics and Transportation
Build faster with production-ready quickstarts and reference architectures. Discover proven use cases, administration best practices and more from Snowflake experts and partners.
3 Results
Supply chain network optimization using Linear Programming
Supply Chain Risk Intelligence for Manufacturing: Achieve N-Tier Visibility with Snowflake
Golden Batch Process Optimization with Cortex AI
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Snowflake for Logistics and Transportation
Frequently Asked Questions
Your top questions about getting started with Snowflake for Logistics and Transportation.
Snowflake Logistics and Transportation Solutions help carriers, shippers and partners connect, govern and analyze data across the entire supply chain network. Built on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, these solutions support advanced analytics, AI and real-time visibility to optimize routes, predict disruptions and enable resilient, efficient delivery operations.
Data sharing in Snowflake removes the technical barriers and delays in accessing data from partners and customers. Real time updates of orders, receipts and events informs the network of issues and opportunities without the need for moving data and building hard to maintain integration paths.
AI is simplifying access to data, empowering users to improve and automate the decision making process. A key AI use case is simplifying asset health, combining ML predictive techniques and LLM-based diagnostic and repair recommendation solutions.
Snowflake Marketplace includes over 80 data sets that support logistics and transportation. These span truck, air, rail and ocean visibility, pricing, ESG, weather and other data sets that may be applied to enhance decision making.
Transportation and logistics teams need to move fast — and Snowflake makes it easy to connect data across carriers, partners and third-party sources without complex infrastructure. With a single, trusted platform, operations teams can confidently act on real-time visibility across the entire network, knowing their data is consistent and governed end-to-end. And with enterprise-grade security capabilities built in, sensitive shipment, partner and customer data is easily protected — giving both internal teams and external partners the confidence to collaborate and share data at scale.