podcast
Snowflake for sports
Unify and simplify data access to drive fan engagement, optimize operational efficiency and enable faster, more informed decisions.
Overview
Why Snowflake for Sports
Only Snowflake provides the platform, collaboration and AI capabilities that sports organizations need across the ecosystem.
Single platform to unify your fan and player data
Break down data silos and connect all your fan and player data from all sources, volumes and formats in a single, intuitive platform.
Easy, efficient and trusted AI
Remove the complexities of integrating the latest in AI and ML with industry-leading governance and total cost of ownership.
Scalable collaboration
Better connect fan channels and athlete data sources with a collaboration platform that delivers secure analytics and unified governance across everyone from the front and back office to partners.
Use Cases Acrossthe Sports Ecosystem
Personalize fan experiences
Let fans add data-driven visualizations or tailor game notifications to their team affiliation, fantasy league participation and sports betting.
Streamline sponsorship activation
Build a complete view of sponsorship activation from on-the-court placements to social to linear spots.
Elevate athlete development
Gain contextual visibility into performance trends, using natural language to uncover deeper insights and inform decisions
Enhance playbook strategies
Refine playbook strategies based on a broad analysis of opponent tendencies and game scenarios.
Guides
Explore Developer Guides for Sports
Build faster with production-ready quickstarts and reference architectures. Discover proven use cases, administration best practices and more from Snowflake experts and partners.
5 Results
Getting Started with Domo Marketing Mix Modelling
Predicting Sporting Outcomes with Snowpark ML
Getting Started with Domo Marketing Attribution
Start your 30-daySnowflake trial today
- $400 in free credits
- Immediate access to the AI Data Cloud
- Enable your most critical data workloads
Snowflake for sports
Frequently Asked Questions
Top questions about how the AI Data Cloud helps the sports ecosystem
Snowflake unifies fan data across ticketing, digital, media and merchandising platforms, enabling teams and leagues to better understand fans, personalize experiences and deepen engagement across every touchpoint.
Yes. Snowflake enables near real-time ingestion and analysis of game, event and operational data, helping organizations make faster decisions during live events and across seasons.
Snowflake centralizes data from front office, back office and venue operations, enabling analytics that improve staffing, scheduling, revenue management and overall operational efficiency.
Snowflake brings together performance, training and player telemetry data from multiple sources, allowing teams to analyze trends and support data-driven decisions — within a governed and security-focused data platform.
Snowflake makes it easy to securely share data and insights with leagues, teams, partners, sponsors and media organizations — without requiring data movement or duplication.
Yes. Snowflake provides enterprise-grade security, governance and compliance capabilities designed to support sports organizations in protecting sensitive data and addressing regulatory and privacy requirements.