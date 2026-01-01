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Retail & Consumer Goods
Overview
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snowflake for consumer goods

Adapt to changing consumer behavior, optimize revenue growth management and streamline operations across production and the supply chain. 

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WEBINAR

Accelerate Retail & Consumer Goods

Learn how to build a data and AI strategy for an agentic future in this virtual event. Hear from industry experts and pioneering retail executives who are already operationalizing AI with measurable business results.

Overview

Why Snowflake for Consumer Goods

Snowflake provides the enterprise data platform and agentic AI capabilities that consumer goods companies need to achieve their top business objectives.

faster insights

Win cautious consumers with deeper insights and personalized activations

Drive true “like-for-like” volume growth. Use Snowflake to decode shifting shopper intent and deliver the hyperpersonalized experiences that turn cautious buyers into loyal advocates.

cost savings

Lower costs with a resilient supply chain and efficient operations

Streamline data processes and power a resilient, real-time supply chain. Optimize inventory and simplify internal operations to protect your margins in a volatile market.

secure data

Architect for agentic commerce and trusted enterprise AI

Build AI agents to manage agentic commerce — and prepare for the future. Democratize data access and agentic automation, unleashing enterprise-wide innovation with AI infrastructure.

our customers

Leaders in consumer goods win with Snowflake

Retail & Consumer Goods

Tapestry Builds Its Own Customer Analytics Platform on Snowflake

Tapestry relies on Snowflake for seamless data sharing and rich customer insights that improve strategic decision-making.

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  • 2X More data sources ingested — while saving costs
  • 4B+ Rows processed daily
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Leaders in consumer goods trust Snowflake

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Key use cases across consumer goods

regulatory reporting

Consumer 360 view and first-party data strategy

Bring all customer interactions into a unified profile to hyperpersonalize experiences, drive loyalty and increase customer lifetime value.

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regulatory reporting

Revenue growth management

Maximize sales and margins by unifying data, leveraging predictive analytics and AI, and embedding insights into decision-making workflows.

customer 360

Inventory management and on-shelf availability

Eliminate stockouts and maximize global on-shelf availability with secure, real-time data sharing, predictive ML modeling and optimization.

financial crime

Supply chain resilience

Enable end-to-end visibility across the supply chain, optimize logistics, reduce waste and swiftly adjust to demand fluctuations.

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SNOWFLAKE PARTNER NETWORK

The ecosystem builds on Snowflake

Our network of data and services providers can help you migrate, maximize and extend your Snowflake deployment.

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Guides

Explore Developer Guides for Consumer Goods

Build faster with production-ready quickstarts and reference architectures. Discover proven use cases, administration best practices and more from Snowflake experts and partners.

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Start your 30-daySnowflake trial today

  • $400 in free credits
  • Immediate access to the AI Data Cloud
  • Enable your most critical data workloads
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