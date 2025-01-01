The goal of this research was to pinpoint the technologies that have garnered a substantial and active customer base within Snowflake. The study spanned a 12-month period, aligned with the Snowflake fiscal year 2025 (Feb. 1, 2024 to Jan. 31, 2025), evaluating usage data and related trends from over 11,100 Snowflake customers. The process was as follows:

Identifying technologies in the marketing data stack

We assessed the use of marketing technologies by Snowflake’s active customers during the analysis period.

Active customers were defined as those who: Held either a capacity or an on-demand/self-service contract with a valid end date, and Generated revenue for Snowflake within the past year

The technologies considered for the analysis were required to meet the following criteria: The technologies considered for each evaluated category had to be active members of the Snowflake Partner Network (SPN), have a comparable agreement in place with Snowflake, or be Snowflake Marketplace providers that have agreed to the relevant Marketplace terms and conditions.

Companies mentioned in the large language models (LLM) category represent providers with LLMs available in Snowflake AI Data Cloud via Snowflake Cortex AI and were not evaluated by Snowflake for the modern marketing data stack.

Vendors in the marketing cloud category have been evaluated based on a variety of factors, including Snowflake consumption and their presence in the industry and customer marketing data stacks.

Categorizing technologies based on their type of Snowflake consumption

As Snowflake continues to enhance its platform capabilities and offer various application deployment models, vendors integrate with the AI Data Cloud in diverse ways to serve different purposes. To accurately assess market leadership and adoption levels from the lens of our customer base, specific metrics were applied based on the type of Snowflake consumption. The analysis accounted for:

Technologies using Snowflake for data integration, transformation and analysis workloads

Technologies utilizing Snowflake’s collaboration workloads to integrate their product offerings other than data collaboration solutions

Technologies utilizing Snowflake’s collaboration workloads to provide a data collaboration offering, associated with the “collaboration” category of this report

Identifying key metrics for measuring success of marketing tools

To accurately measure the adoption success of marketing tools within each category in the stack, specific metrics were analyzed based on how the partner technologies leveraged Snowflake’s capabilities.

Metrics for technologies using Snowflake for data integration, transformation and analysis workloads were: Total number of active customers using the technology, and Total credit consumption by the technology on Snowflake, and The percentage growth of both categories for the 12-month trailing period, in comparison to the prior 12-month trailing period

Metrics for technologies leveraging Snowflake’s collaboration capabilities to integrate their product offerings other than data collaboration solutions: Total number of stable edges that include the technology. Stable edges are the ongoing relationships between data providers and consumers of data. A stable edge is defined as a data share that has produced at least 20 transactions in which compute resources are consumed and such consumption results in recognized product revenue over two successive three-week periods (with at least 20 transactions in each period). Total credit consumption is driven by data shares that the technology uses on Snowflake The growth of both of these for the 12-month trailing period, in comparison to the prior 12-month trailing period

Metrics for technologies leveraging Snowflake’s collaboration workloads to provide a data collaboration offering, associated with the “collaboration” category of this report: Total number of stable edges that include the technology Total credit consumption is driven by data shares that the technology uses on Snowflake Total number of unique consumers of the data collaboration technology defined as at least one stable edge established between a provider and a consumer



Analyzing growth figures

We included all active capacity and self-service customers as of Feb. 1, 2024, who generated positive revenue for Snowflake over the subsequent year. Growth percentages reflect the increased usage of each category’s tools over the immediate 12-month trailing period between Feb. 1, 2024, and Jan. 31, 2025, compared to the previous 12-month period. By following this methodology, we aimed to provide a clear picture of the technologies gaining traction among Snowflake’s customer base.

Creating a penetration index for Snowflake technologies

We developed an index to illustrate the market penetration and usage depth of technologies based on their interaction with Snowflake. The calculation uses weighted criteria tailored to different types of Snowflake usage:

Technologies using Snowflake for data integration, transformation and analysis capabilities: Breadth (40%): Number of active customers using the technology on Snowflake over the 12-month period of analysis Depth (40%): Total credit consumption by the technology on Snowflake over the 12-month period of analysis Growth of breadth and depth: (10%) Percentage growth of the total number of active customers using the technology for the 12-month trailing period, in comparison to the prior 12-month trailing period (10%) Percentage growth of the credit consumption by the technology for the 12-month trailing period, in comparison to the prior 12-month trailing period

Technologies utilizing Snowflake’s collaboration workloads to integrate their product offerings other than data collaboration solutions: Breadth (40%): Number of stable edges of the technology on Snowflake over the 12-month period of analysis Depth (40%): Total credit consumption by the technology on Snowflake over the 12-month period of analysis Growth of breadth and depth: (10%) Percentage growth of the total number of stable edges of the technology on Snowflake over the 12-month trailing period of analysis, in comparison to the prior 12-month trailing period (10%) Percentage growth of the consumption by the technology for the 12-month trailing period, in comparison to the prior 12-month trailing period

Technologies utilizing Snowflake’s collaboration workloads to provide a data collaboration offering, associated with the “collaboration” category of this report: Breadth (70%): (40%): Number of stable edges of the technology on Snowflake over the 12-month period of analysis (30%): Number of consumers integrated through the technology offered by the vendor Depth (30%): Total credit consumption by the technology on Snowflake over the 12-month period of analysis

This index provides a comprehensive view of both the market reach and the intensity of technology usage within Snowflake’s ecosystem.

Rank/select the marketing technologies from 1 to N, where the lower number (ranking) is more favorable. Combine the full list of technologies across both groups and normalize this ranking between 0-100. (A score of 100 would be the technology ranked first across every metric.)