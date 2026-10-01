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Frontier Engineering

Solve your toughest business problems withproduction-ready AI

Frontier Engineering partners directly with your team to collaborate on strategy and deploy your most complex AI initiatives at scale, with success measures defined at kickoff.

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52%

Enterprises developing AI in-house name lack of skilled personnel as the primary obstacle1

$100M

Projected revenue growth for a global pharmaceutical leader building an agentic CRM for its sales team with Frontier Engineering2

Cover of the Futurum Research report The AI Last Mile Problem, published with Snowflake
REPORT

The AI Last Mile Problem

What It Actually Takes to Move Enterprise AI from Pilot to Production

Overview

Reach measurable results faster

The Frontier Engineering team is made of AI and data product, engineering and industry experts. They work within your team to execute your project goals so customers get production outcomes on a predictable timeline.

Value over time: typical AI initiative versus Frontier Engineers A typical AI initiative suffers from poor data quality, missing business context, and disconnection from real workflows, and plateaus with high spend and unclear ROI. With Frontier Engineers, data is made ready for AI, grounded in trusted enterprise business context, built on your data and environment, and delivers compounding value at scale. Time → Value → Poor DataQuality Missing BusinessContext Disconnected fromreal workflows High spend,unclear ROI Data Ready for AI Trusted Enterprise Business Context Built on your data + environment Compounding value at scale
Typical AI initiative With Frontier Engineers

Define success up front

Every engagement is outcome-based, with metrics and deliverables set at kickoff and a production-ready solution at the end.

Build together

Our experts work inside your Snowflake environment alongside your teams. Architectural decisions and trade-offs are all part of the joint execution, not a black-box delivery.

Custom-developed, platform-backed

Built on Snowflake with the same AI tools and models available across the platform. When the engagement ends, your team gets clean, documented code and playbooks to run it independently.

How it works

Outcome-based engagements, with accountability for end-to-end implementation

Modernize your underlying data architecture while deploying governed AI and agentic workflow automation.

Agentic transformations

End-to-end AI workflow automation for line of business enterprise operations. Agentic systems bring fragmented AI tools together into one governed architecture inside Snowflake, so they run core processes instead of sitting on top of them.

Transformations for revenue leaders
Agents that process documents, underwriting and claims at scale with governed data access.

Transformations for finance leaders
Sales prep, real-time coaching and automated pipeline management for distributed field teams.

Data transformations

Agentic data engineering, migration, data modernization and AI model development for industry problems that generic approaches can’t solve. It starts with production-grade data foundations, then scales to advanced AI.

Migration and modernization
Specialized models designed to support regulatory requirements, with fraud models created in hours instead of months.

Customer 360
Models that make sense of complex clinical data and support care and research workflows.

The deployment process, at a glance

1

Scope

Define the business problem, success metrics and deliverables

2

Build

A designated FE team co-builds the solution inside your Snowflake environment

3

Activate

Our team builds and consults alongside yours to get the solution live in production

4

Transfer

Your team owns and scales it independently

Get started

Tell us about the challenge you’re trying to solve

Connect to schedule a scoping conversation. We’ll discuss goals and success metrics to determine whether this is the right model for you. No commitment required.

Where Data Does More

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