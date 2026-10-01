Value over time: typical AI initiative versus Frontier Engineers A typical AI initiative suffers from poor data quality, missing business context, and disconnection from real workflows, and plateaus with high spend and unclear ROI. With Frontier Engineers, data is made ready for AI, grounded in trusted enterprise business context, built on your data and environment, and delivers compounding value at scale. Time → Value → ✕ Poor Data Quality ✕ Missing Business Context ✕ Disconnected from real workflows ✕ High spend, unclear ROI Data Ready for AI Trusted Enterprise Business Context Built on your data + environment Compounding value at scale

Typical AI initiative With Frontier Engineers