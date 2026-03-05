case study
Snowflake for Healthcare Providers
Improve patient outcomes, enhance care delivery and reduce operating costs with a robust data and AI foundation that enables compliance with regulatory requirements like HIPAA and HITRUST.
Overview
Why Snowflake for Healthcare Providers
Unify siloed patient data across source systems, derive actionable business insights, activate AI and securely collaborate with internal and external teams and partners with the Snowflake AI Data Cloud.
Accelerate innovation
Streamline data analytics and deploy AI with ease using native AI capabilities and LLMs directly within your Snowflake account.
Join a connected healthcare ecosystem
Leverage an open architecture that provides seamless access to a complete ecosystem of AI ready data, apps and agentic products for healthcare.
Protect your most sensitive data and AI assets
Enjoy enterprise-grade security, governance, observability, and business continuity and disaster recovery controls across regions and clouds.
Key use cases forHealthcare Providers
Patient 360
Create holistic patient views using unstructured and structured health data across EHRs, claims management systems and social determinants of health data.
Care delivery
Break down silos and harness data-driven insights to modernize care delivery and improve health outcomes.
Academic research
Accelerate clinical research with the power of data, secure collaboration and AI.
Operational efficiency
Use data and agentic-driven efficiency to automate manual workflows, save time and reduce administrative burden.
SNOWFLAKE PARTNER NETWORK
The Healthcare Ecosystem Builds on Snowflake
Our network of data and services providers can help you migrate, maximize and extend your Snowflake deployment.
Guides
Explore Developer Guides for Healthcare Providers
Build faster with production-ready quickstarts and reference architectures. Discover proven use cases, administration best practices and more from Snowflake experts and partners.
7 Results
Distributed Medical Image Processing with MONAI on Snowflake
Data Connectivity with Snowflake Openflow
Advance Snowflake Native Code Deployment
Start your 30-daySnowflake trial today
- $400 in free credits
- Immediate access to the AI Data Cloud
- Enable your most critical data workloads
SNOWFLAKE FOR HEALTHCARE Providers
Frequently Asked Questions
Your top questions for getting started with Snowflake for Healthcare Providers.
Cloud platforms give healthcare organizations a secure, scalable foundation to unify data, reduce costs and accelerate innovation. The following are some of the key benefits organizations in this industry can leverage:
Aggregate siloed data: Eliminate data silos by unifying disparate sources (EHRs, claims, genomics) into a single source of truth. This produces better insights that power downstream use cases like care delivery and operational efficiency.
Tap into a connected ecosystem: Securely share live data with research and business partners without costly and risky data duplication. This speeds up clinical trial timelines, lowers research costs, improves marketing personalization and creates new opportunities for data monetization.
Promote business continuity: Cultivate resilience with superior disaster recovery that protects critical systems from downtime. Cloud platforms also reduce capital expenditures by shifting to a predictable operational model while supporting HIPAA compliance.
Leverage data and AI for ROI: Use your unified data to power AI and machine learning models. This allows you to deploy predictive analytics that lower operational costs, optimize supply chains and accelerate the drug discovery pipeline.
Snowflake supports leading, globally recognized public sector and commercial security standards to enable compliance and data protection, including PHI and PII. These certifications include HIPAA, HITRUST, FedRAMP, SOC2 and GDPR. Learn more on Snowflake’s security hub.
Yes, Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud enables healthcare provider organizations to activate all their multimodal data (structured, unstructured and semi-structured), wherever it may live, across clouds and regions. This includes call transcripts, PDFs, audio files and DICOM images.
Snowflake is compatible with many best-of-breed industry solutions for healthcare provider organizations, many of which are accessible via native apps and connectors in Snowflake Marketplace.
Yes. Leading organizations like NYC Health + Hospitals, Scripps Health, Providence Health, Corewell Health, Alberta Health Services, Prisma Health and more trust Snowflake with their business-critical workflows. Discover more customer examples here.