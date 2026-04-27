Snowflake for defense

Snowflake integrates seamlessly with existing Defense technology stacks through native connectors and APIs, working alongside current databases, analytics tools and business intelligence platforms.

The platform supports hybrid and multi-cloud deployments, allowing agencies to maintain on-premises systems while leveraging cloud capabilities in government-approved regions.

Data can be hosted directly in Snowflake, or remain in external tables and popular open table formats such as Apache Iceberg. This flexibility allows agencies to modernize incrementally, support open architectures, and avoid vendor lock-in while maintaining consistent governance, security and access controls across their data ecosystem.