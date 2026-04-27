Snowflake for Defense
Turn mission data into strategic and operational advantage. Support readiness and decision-making in complex environments by securely unifying and sharing data across contexts. Power analytics and AI at scale — without compromising security or mission continuity.
Overview
Why Snowflake for Defense
Snowflake equips defense leaders with decision advantage by securely unifying and operationalizing mission data at scale. Control live collaboration, system modernization, and AI and analytics on deployments authorized by the Department of War (DoW) for IL4 and IL5.
Achieve missions without overhead
Focus teams on readiness — not database administration. Align your costs, usage, and AI and data platform with evolving mission demands — delivering consistent performance at scale.
Protect your operations — and data
Drive operational speed and decision advantage on a DoW–authorized platform. Protect and enforce governance across sensitive data and AI with role-based access, row-level security and masking.
Share mission-critical data without movement
Collaborate across services and coalition partners through live, governed and duplication-free data sharing. Maintain full control while accelerating coordination and joint mission execution.
Key use cases across defense
Financial management
Strengthen transparency and compliance by unifying data. Accelerate readiness, fiscal accountability and insight-driven decisions.
Logistics and supply chain
Securely unify real-world data to strengthen live decisions, visibility, demand forecasting, sustainment — and mission readiness.
Data modernization
Modernize data systems to reduce complexity, drive efficiency, and scale AI and analytics without disrupting critical operations.
Predictive maintenance
Minimize disruptions with predictive analytics. Improve uptime, reduce maintenance costs and automate maintenance scheduling.
SNOWFLAKE PARTNER NETWORK
The Ecosystem Builds on Snowflake
Our network of data and services providers can help you migrate, maximize and extend your Snowflake deployment.
Guides
Explore Developer Guides for Defense
Build faster with production-ready quickstarts and reference architectures. Discover proven use cases, administration best practices and more from Snowflake experts and partners.
Start your 30-daySnowflake trial today
- $400 in free credits
- Immediate access to the AI Data Cloud
- Enable your most critical data workloads
Snowflake for defense
Frequently Asked Questions
Your top questions about getting started with Snowflake for Defense.
Snowflake maintains several key security authorizations and supports industry compliance standards and frameworks, including:
DoD Impact Level 4/5 for controlled unclassified information — available on AWS.
FedRAMP High authorization with 400+ security controls — available on Microsoft Azure and AWS.
FISMA compliance for federal information systems — available on Microsoft Azure and AWS.
SSDF (Secure Software Development Framework).
SOC 1 and 2 Type II certifications.
Support for CUI, PII and PHI data types.
Snowflake is a unified platform for all data, code, applications and AI. Beyond managing structured, semi-structured and unstructured data (including CUI, PII and PHI), agencies can build and run:
AI and machine learning: Securely deploy LLMs and ML models directly where your data lives.
Apps and code: Run custom applications and data pipelines using Snowflake Native Apps and Snowpark.
- Unified governance: Consolidate your entire ecosystem under a single security model to ensure strict compliance and auditability.
Snowflake integrates seamlessly with existing Defense technology stacks through native connectors and APIs, working alongside current databases, analytics tools and business intelligence platforms.
The platform supports hybrid and multi-cloud deployments, allowing agencies to maintain on-premises systems while leveraging cloud capabilities in government-approved regions.
Data can be hosted directly in Snowflake, or remain in external tables and popular open table formats such as Apache Iceberg. This flexibility allows agencies to modernize incrementally, support open architectures, and avoid vendor lock-in while maintaining consistent governance, security and access controls across their data ecosystem.
Snowflake enables incremental modernization by integrating with existing systems rather than requiring complete replacement. Agencies can connect legacy databases, mainframes and on-premises systems while maintaining current operations, then migrate workloads when ready.
Consider accelerating your transition with automated tools like SnowConvert and our expert partner ecosystem. By ingesting raw data from any source, Snowflake lets you modernize at your own pace while unlocking advanced AI and analytics.
Snowflake enables live, governed data sharing across services, commands and coalition partners without moving or duplicating data. Data owners maintain full control while securely granting authorized users access to support joint operations, cross-program coordination and mission execution.
How it works:
No data is copied or transferred between accounts.
Secure access is enabled through Snowflake’s services layer and metadata store.
Read-only database access is provided to live data at the source.
Standard role-based access controls govern authorization.
Comprehensive audit logs support compliance and oversight.
Benefits:
Eliminates the risk, cost and complexity of traditional data sharing.
Enforces built-in governance and compliance by default.
Supports multiple sharing models, including direct secure sharing, private listings, data exchanges and data clean rooms.