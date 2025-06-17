Skip to content

INDUSTRY SOLUTIONS

SnowflakeAutomotive Solutions

Leverage data and AI from design to dealership. Collaborate on vehicle development, improve manufacturing, and create lasting value across the entire ecosystem.

Watch Now:

How Nissan utilizes Snowflake

Accelerate automotive innovation with an AI data foundation

Speed up development cycles, lower costs and deliver enhanced services

Let teams focus on delivering value from enterprise data, not maintaining infrastructure or platforms. Share data seamlessly across design systems, production environments, connected vehicles, service operations and warranty systems for a holistic view of vehicle performance and customer experience.

Use a scalable, performant platform for connected vehicle data

Support massive data volumes with an architecture designed for high-resolution sensor and camera data. Decouple storage from compute to manage cost effectively  while maintaining performance, security and governance. Consolidate all vehicle streams into one scalable platform without compromising interconnectivity to existing data ecosystem.

Create new revenue streams

Securely share and monetize automotive data products through Snowflake Marketplace. View customer interactions across all touchpoints to deliver personalized experiences and services. Collaborate securely with ecosystem partners while controlling privacy and staying compliant.

Unlock and scale advanced analytics with AI/ML capabilities

Teams can develop predictive models without specialized infrastructure using AI/ML. Improve vehicle design, production quality, aftersales and service by connecting traditionally siloed enterprise data. Build custom AI apps that transform OS and customer engagement with the tools — and development language — you already love.

Optimize supply chain resilience and operational efficiency

Gain real-time visibility across suppliers, inventory systems and logistics partners to mitigate disruptions and lower costs. Better forecast demand, minimize stockouts and reduce excess inventory. With a unified platform, accelerate time to market and make more collaborative, data-driven decisions.

AUTOMOTIVE SOLUTIONS

Use Case Spotlight

Product transformation

Manufacturing transformation

Sales, service & marketing transformation

BMW on road

Deliver data-driven, digital vehicle features faster

Seamlessly integrate data across multiple clouds and platforms to facilitate the integration of connected vehicle data with manufacturing systems and improve data sharing across business units. 

Light swoosh

Ensure smoother rollouts and better alignment with performance expectations

Get seamless connectivity and streaming from various sources (including vehicle testing and validation hardware, manufacturing PLCs and connected vehicle data) and a unified data platform to consolidate all automotive data for easier analysis.

OUR CUSTOMERS

Leaders InAutomotive

Global automotive companies rely on Snowflake to drive digital transformation and become data-powered, software-driven leaders.

“Snowflake has become a critical part of all that we do — not just for my team, but also for other teams in the organization.”

Read the story

<15

Days to build a new AI summarization model

Penske
Subaru of New England
bmw group logo
Siemens logo
Nissan

