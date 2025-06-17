INDUSTRY SOLUTIONS
SnowflakeAutomotive Solutions
Leverage data and AI from design to dealership. Collaborate on vehicle development, improve manufacturing, and create lasting value across the entire ecosystem.
Accelerate automotive innovation with an AI data foundation
Speed up development cycles, lower costs and deliver enhanced services
Let teams focus on delivering value from enterprise data, not maintaining infrastructure or platforms. Share data seamlessly across design systems, production environments, connected vehicles, service operations and warranty systems for a holistic view of vehicle performance and customer experience.
Use a scalable, performant platform for connected vehicle data
Support massive data volumes with an architecture designed for high-resolution sensor and camera data. Decouple storage from compute to manage cost effectively while maintaining performance, security and governance. Consolidate all vehicle streams into one scalable platform without compromising interconnectivity to existing data ecosystem.
Create new revenue streams
Securely share and monetize automotive data products through Snowflake Marketplace. View customer interactions across all touchpoints to deliver personalized experiences and services. Collaborate securely with ecosystem partners while controlling privacy and staying compliant.
Unlock and scale advanced analytics with AI/ML capabilities
Teams can develop predictive models without specialized infrastructure using AI/ML. Improve vehicle design, production quality, aftersales and service by connecting traditionally siloed enterprise data. Build custom AI apps that transform OS and customer engagement with the tools — and development language — you already love.
Optimize supply chain resilience and operational efficiency
Gain real-time visibility across suppliers, inventory systems and logistics partners to mitigate disruptions and lower costs. Better forecast demand, minimize stockouts and reduce excess inventory. With a unified platform, accelerate time to market and make more collaborative, data-driven decisions.
AUTOMOTIVE SOLUTIONS
Use Case Spotlight
Product transformation
Manufacturing transformation
Sales, service & marketing transformation
Deliver data-driven, digital vehicle features faster
Seamlessly integrate data across multiple clouds and platforms to facilitate the integration of connected vehicle data with manufacturing systems and improve data sharing across business units.
Ensure smoother rollouts and better alignment with performance expectations
Get seamless connectivity and streaming from various sources (including vehicle testing and validation hardware, manufacturing PLCs and connected vehicle data) and a unified data platform to consolidate all automotive data for easier analysis.
Improve capacity and production, including first run-rate
Converge IT and OT data to improve manufacturing operations and output.
Reduce downtime to improve operational efficiency
Leverage AI-driven predictive maintenance and anomaly detection through integrated data analysis.
Get real-time visibility into key manufacturing and supply chain metrics
Unify data across the end-to-end automotive value chain, enabling supply chain towers by integrating data from suppliers, inventory systems and logistics partners.
Unlock new customer insights to improve sales and marketing effectiveness
Get a unified view of the customer to inform GTM efforts and improve warranty/service/parts.
Improve campaign optimization
Leverage Customer 360 and customer experience insights across dealerships, in one place to improve campaign effectiveness
Unlock personalized offers for customers
Deliver personalized offers for customers across connected vehicle issue detection and mitigation, V2X/charging network collaboration and Vehicle 360 by centralizing data from all customer touchpoints and tracking customer behavior.
OUR CUSTOMERS
Leaders InAutomotive
Global automotive companies rely on Snowflake to drive digital transformation and become data-powered, software-driven leaders.
“Snowflake has become a critical part of all that we do — not just for my team, but also for other teams in the organization.”
<15
Days to build a new AI summarization model