CASE STUDY
Snowflake for Energy
Unify IT, OT and IoT data to power near real-time AI insights and safeguard critical infrastructure. Drive resilience and profitability across the entire power & utilities and oil & gas value chain.
Overview
Accelerate energy innovation with a secure AI data foundation
Break down silos across assets, grids, markets and partners. Snowflake delivers the secure, scalable foundation you need to modernize complex operations, trust your data and power reliable energy delivery.
Migrate and modernize data for secure operations
Securely integrate IT, OT and IoT data across regions. Snowflake enables governed data collaboration to protect critical infrastructure, support compliance and maintain operational integrity.
Make data AI-ready to enhance resilience
Connect near real-time operational, asset and environmental data for predictive insights. Snowflake helps energy companies prevent disruptions, improve workforce safety and restore service faster.
Unleash enterprise data agents to optimize profit and agility
Turn operational, commercial and market data into near real-time AI insights. Snowflake empowers teams to manage risk, improve forecasting and make faster decisions that stabilize earnings and support growth.
Use Cases Across the Energy Lifecycle
Find: Plan and invest with confidence
Integrate geological, environmental and market data to pinpoint opportunities, forecast demand and guide capital planning across your asset.
Produce: Optimize production and asset uptime
Turn real-time sensor and operational data into predictive insights that improve asset utilization, automate maintenance and optimize production margins.
Move: Deliver energy reliably across complex networks
Unify scheduling, logistics and metering data to optimize capacity, anticipate constraints and enable secure, efficient energy transmission.
Sell: Master market risk and profitability
Consolidate trading and customer data for real-time P&L visibility, better forecasting and smart, AI-driven decisions in volatile markets.
Guides
Explore Developer Guides for Energy
Build faster with production-ready quickstarts and reference architectures. Discover proven use cases, administration best practices and more from Snowflake experts and partners.
3 Results
AI-Powered Energy Utilities Predictive Grid Maintenance
Intelligent Production Assistant for Oil & Gas
AI-Powered Predictive Maintenance on Snowflake
Start your 30-daySnowflake trial today
- $400 in free credits
- Immediate access to the AI Data Cloud
- Enable your most critical data workloads
Snowflake for Energy
Frequently Asked Questions
Your top questions about getting started with Snowflake for energy.
Snowflake Energy Solutions help oil and gas companies and power and utilities providers connect, govern and analyze data across the energy value chain. Built on the Snowflake AI Data Cloud, these solutions support analytics, AI and near real-time decision-making for secure, resilient and profitable energy operations.
Data and AI platforms enable energy companies to unify operational, market and enterprise data at scale. By making this data trusted and AI-ready, teams can improve asset performance, anticipate disruptions, optimize planning and support faster, more informed decisions across operations.
Energy companies use data platforms to integrate data from enterprise systems, operational technology and connected devices into a single governed foundation. This enables consistent analytics, secure data sharing and near real-time insights across assets, sites, partners and regions.
Artificial intelligence is used across the energy value chain for forecasting demand and prices, optimizing asset performance, detecting anomalies, improving maintenance, and supporting trading and risk decisions. AI helps energy teams move from reactive to predictive operations.
Common use cases include predictive maintenance, production and generation optimization, grid and network analytics, energy trading and risk management, demand forecasting, regulatory reporting, and customer analytics across both Oil & Gas and Power & Utilities.
Yes. Snowflake provides enterprise-grade security, governance and compliance capabilities designed to help you protect sensitive and operational energy data. Customers can securely manage and share data across teams and partners while addressing regulatory and industry requirements.