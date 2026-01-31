Snowflake CoworkThe personal agent for every knowledge worker
Turn everyday tasks into outcomes with one agent that lives next to your data, learns how you work, runs in the background and acts across the tools your business already uses.
Benefits
From data to decisions to action in one governed conversation
Most agents cross boundaries — APIs, credentials and execution environments — to reach your data. Snowflake CoWork runs where your data already lives.
Deep Analysis, Drive Real Action
Work with AI in a single place
CoWork reasons across complex enterprise data, runs Deep Research when needed and takes action through MCP.
Built for How Work Happens
Automate, share and work anywhere
Save and share Artifacts your team can build on, stay productive on mobile and email, and turn multi-step work into reusable Skills (public preview soon).
Designed for Enterprise Scale
Scale securely on governance you already trust
Apply existing access controls, identity and budget governance automatically — so business users move fast inside Snowflake's secure perimeter.
Understand more. Act faster.
- Answer the "why" questions that used to take days. Deep Research investigates across your full data estate and returns cited reports in minutes.
- Slack, Gmail, Jira and Salesforce sit one MCP call away, and Microsoft Teams, Outlook and Exchange connect today through custom MCP. Skip the tab switching and act right from the chat.
- Get a personal agent that’s useful from day one. User Memory tailors to how you work, while auto-routing handles the right tools and skills (both public preview soon).
- Cortex Sense (private preview soon) assembles your data, definitions and operational knowledge into one shared context layer every CoWork and CoCo agent reads.
Keep momentum going from wherever you are
- Turn siloed answers into shared knowledge with saved charts and conversations that live as Artifacts your team can reuse.
- Read morning briefs in Slack, approve agent-drafted emails and ask follow-ups from anywhere. Native iOS (including Face ID for login), the same governance framework as your desktop session.
- Ask CoWork to make almost any file type — a PowerPoint deck, a PDF, a Google Doc — and get a finished product back without leaving the conversation (public preview soon).
- Describe a multi-step process in plain English to create a Skill, share it with teammates in a catalog (public preview soon) and run it on demand.
Maintain trust while scaling impact
- Apply existing access controls, row-level policies and data masking automatically to every agent interaction.
- Roll out to thousands of users with less manual setup via Okta or Microsoft Entra ID through SCIM.
- Build, evaluate and monitor every agent from Agent Studio (generally available soon) with budget controls* to track usage costs at the team or workflow level.
“With Snowflake CoWork, we're empowering business users across Fanatics to unlock easy and highly accurate segmentation, accelerate enterprise cross-sell opportunities, and fuel our advertising business by building addressable audiences from our richest data.”
Maddy Want,
VP of Data, Fanatics
- 2B+ daily signals across Fanatics’ operational companies
- 100M+ fans, each with hundreds of attributes
Start your 30-daySnowflake trial today
- $400 in free credits
- Immediate access to the AI Data Cloud
- Enable your most critical data workloads
Try Snowflake CoWorkAsk your enterprise data anything, take action across your tools and get answers grounded in Snowflake data. Start today.
Build your first Snowflake Cortex agent Walk through Cortex Agent setup, MCP connection and a test deployment in our quickstart guide.
Snowflake CoWork
Frequently Asked Questions
Snowflake CoWork (formerly Snowflake Intelligence) is the personal work agent where you work smarter. Available at ai.snowflake.com, it gives knowledge workers one place to ask questions of their enterprise data, get cited answers, automate multi-step work as Skills (public preview soon), and take action across Gmail, Jira, Slack, Salesforce and more — all within Snowflake's governed platform.
Snowflake Intelligence is now Snowflake CoWork. The name evolved alongside the product, which has expanded from conversational analytics to a personal work agent that reasons across your data, automates routine tasks and acts in the tools your business already uses. Existing customers do not need to take any action because of the name change.
Snowflake CoWork gives every user one personal agent that automatically routes each question to the right data, tools and skills with user-centric memory (Agent Memory, public preview soon) and connections (MCP) that follow you across sessions. Auto-generated business context (Cortex Sense, private preview soon) means the agent understands your data from day one without manual semantic-model setup.
Deep Research runs multiple agents in parallel to analyze structured data, documents and external context together, producing a fully cited report that explains what is happening, why and what to do next. It complements Extended Thinking's precise, single-turn analysis with broader, cross-enterprise context.
Data agents are specialized AI entities within Snowflake CoWork. The Agent Router (private preview soon) automatically directs each request to the most relevant data agent. Each agent is scoped to specific data sources and domains, interprets user questions, securely analyzes relevant data, and returns more accurate, governed responses.
Yes. User Skills will let any user capture a repeatable workflow in natural language — a Monday recap, a variance analysis, a follow-up email — and run it on demand. Automations (public preview soon) and time-based subscriptions can deliver scheduled briefs and anomaly alerts to email, Slack or mobile, so the agent proactively surfaces what matters.
Snowflake CoWork inherits Snowflake's existing access controls, row-level policies, and data masking automatically. Admins may provision users via Okta or Microsoft Entra ID through SCIM, and can manage AI costs with budget controls, and build, eval and monitor every agent from Agent Studio (public preview soon).