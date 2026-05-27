case study
Snowflake for Federal Government
Scale data-driven decisions, accountability and outcomes across federal agencies with secure data integrations, advanced analytics and responsible AI capabilities.
Overview
Why Snowflake for Federal Government
Securely scale programs and citizen services with connected data collaboration, disruption-free data modernization and governed analytics and AI — all on one platform with select FedRAMP (High and Moderate) and DoW (Impact Level 4 and 5) authorized deployments.
Achieve mission success without complexity
Focus on program delivery — not infrastructure management. Run analytics and AI directly on governed data while aligning costs with actual usage.
Collaborate across agencies without moving data
Facilitate cross-agency collaboration by securely sharing live, governed data with no data egress — helping to ensure auditability and control while accelerating program execution.
Scale AI and analytics on a governed, secure platform
Deploy mission-critical analytics and AI on select government-authorized deployments. Maintain compliance and audit readiness with role-based access, row-level security and dynamic masking capabilities.
Compliance
Global Compliance andSecurity Standards
Snowflake supports leading, globally recognized public sector and commercial security standards to enable compliance and data protection.
Key use cases Across Federal Government
Data modernization
Modernize data systems to reduce complexity, drive efficiency, and scale AI and analytics without disrupting critical operations.
Data sharing and collaboration
Securely share live, governed data across agencies, partners and programs to accelerate missions — no data movement or duplication required.
Fraud, waste and abuse detection
Analyze financial and program data to detect anomalies, reduce improper payments and strengthen program integrity at scale.
Operational analytics and reporting
Build agentic workflows that understand your data, scale timely analytics and simplify application development with Cortex AI and Snowflake Intelligence.
SNOWFLAKE PARTNER NETWORK
The Ecosystem Builds on Snowflake
Our network of data and services providers can help you migrate, maximize and extend your Snowflake deployment.
Guides
Explore Developer Guides for Federal Government
Build faster with production-ready quickstarts and reference architectures. Discover proven use cases, administration best practices and more from Snowflake experts and partners.
2 Results
Start your 30-daySnowflake trial today
- $400 in free credits
- Immediate access to the AI Data Cloud
- Enable your most critical data workloads
Snowflake for federal government
Frequently Asked Questions
Your top questions about getting started with Snowflake for Federal Government.
Snowflake maintains several key security and compliance authorizations, including:
- FedRAMP High and Moderate authorizations with 400+ security controls — available on AWS and Microsoft Azure
- DoW Impact Levels 4 & 5 for controlled unclassified defense information — available on AWS
- FISMA compliance for federal information systems — available on Microsoft Azure and AWS
- SSDF (Secure Software Development Framework)
- SOC 1 & 2 Type II certifications
- Support for handling sensitive date types such as CUI, PII and PHI
Visit here for a list of Snowflake’s supported compliance standards.
Snowflake is a unified platform for data, code, applications and AI. Beyond managing structured, semi-structured and unstructured data (including CUI, PII and PHI), agencies can build and run:
AI and machine learning: Securely deploy LLMs and ML models directly where your data lives.
Apps and code: Run custom applications and data pipelines using Snowflake Native Apps and Snowpark.
- Unified governance: Consolidate your entire ecosystem under a single security model for compliance and auditability.
Snowflake’s fully managed architecture eliminates the need for manual database administration and infrastructure maintenance. Agencies can automatically scale resources to match mission demand, pay only for usage and consolidate disparate data into a single, governed environment for faster decision-making.
Snowflake enables incremental modernization by integrating with existing systems rather than requiring complete replacement. Agencies can connect legacy databases, mainframes and on-premises systems while maintaining current operations and preserving the choice to migrate additional workloads when ready.
Consider accelerating your transition with automated tools like SnowConvert and our expert partner ecosystem. By ingesting raw data from practically any source, Snowflake lets you modernize at your own pace while unlocking advanced AI and analytics.
Snowflake enables live, governed data sharing across agencies and partners without moving or duplicating data. Agencies maintain full ownership and control while securely providing authorized users access to support cross-agency missions.
How it works:
No data is copied or transferred between agency accounts.
Snowflake’s services layer and metadata store enable secure access.
Read-only database access is provided to live data at the source.
Standard role-based access controls govern authorization.
Robust audit logs support compliance and oversight.
Benefits:
Reduces the risk, cost and complexity of traditional data sharing.
Leverages built-in governance and compliance controls.
Supports multiple sharing models, including direct secure sharing, private listings, data exchanges and data clean rooms.
Snowflake integrates seamlessly with existing federal technology stacks through native connectors and APIs, working alongside current databases, analytics tools and business intelligence platforms.
The platform supports hybrid and multi-cloud deployments, allowing agencies to maintain on-premises systems while leveraging cloud capabilities in government-approved regions.
Data can be hosted directly in Snowflake or remain in external tables and popular open table formats such as Apache Iceberg. This flexibility allows agencies to modernize incrementally, support open architectures and avoid vendor lock-in while maintaining consistent governance, security and access controls across their data ecosystem.