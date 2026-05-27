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Public Sector
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Federal GovernmentDefenseState & Local GovernmentHigher Education
Entity 360Payment IntegrityData Sharing in and Across Agencies
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Federal Government

Snowflake for Federal Government

Scale data-driven decisions, accountability and outcomes across federal agencies with secure data integrations, advanced analytics and responsible AI capabilities.

accelerate public sector
VIRTUAL EVENT

Accelerate Public Sector

Learn how agencies are modernizing data platforms, getting AI ready and advancing AI-driven outcomes across public sector missions.

Overview

Why Snowflake for Federal Government

Securely scale programs and citizen services with connected data collaboration, disruption-free data modernization and governed analytics and AI — all on one platform with select FedRAMP (High and Moderate) and DoW (Impact Level 4 and 5) authorized deployments.

faster insights

Achieve mission success without complexity

Focus on program delivery — not infrastructure management. Run analytics and AI directly on governed data while aligning costs with actual usage.

cost savings

Collaborate across agencies without moving data

Facilitate cross-agency collaboration by securely sharing live, governed data with no data egress — helping to ensure auditability and control while accelerating program execution.

secure data

Scale AI and analytics on a governed, secure platform

Deploy mission-critical analytics and AI on select government-authorized deployments. Maintain compliance and audit readiness with role-based access, row-level security and dynamic masking capabilities.

our customers

Leaders in federalgovernment choose Snowflake

Public Sector

CMS Simplifies Data Management and Accelerates Complex Analytics with Snowflake and Softrams

Learn how CMS delivers cost savings and opens the doors to a data sharing environment for alternative payment models with a secure, scalable data lake.  Explore the impact for more than 7,000 active users across six models and over 400,000 providers.

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  • ~99% Less time required to run complex jobs for operations team
  • >80% Reduction in weekly file processing time
Read the case study
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Compliance

Global Compliance andSecurity Standards

Snowflake supports leading, globally recognized public sector and commercial security standards to enable compliance and data protection.

Learn more about compliance

Key use cases Across Federal Government

regulatory reporting

Data modernization

Modernize data systems to reduce complexity, drive efficiency, and scale AI and analytics without disrupting critical operations.

regulatory reporting

Data sharing and collaboration

Securely share live, governed data across agencies, partners and programs to accelerate missions — no data movement or duplication required.

Explore the use case
regulatory reporting

Fraud, waste and abuse detection

Analyze financial and program data to detect anomalies, reduce improper payments and strengthen program integrity at scale.

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financial crime

Operational analytics and reporting

Build agentic workflows that understand your data, scale timely analytics and simplify application development with Cortex AI and Snowflake Intelligence.

Explore the use case
SNOWFLAKE PARTNER NETWORK

The Ecosystem Builds on Snowflake

Our network of data and services providers can help you migrate, maximize and extend your Snowflake deployment.

Explore Snowflake Partners
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Guides

Explore Developer Guides for Federal Government

Build faster with production-ready quickstarts and reference architectures. Discover proven use cases, administration best practices and more from Snowflake experts and partners.

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Get Started

Take the next stepwith Snowflake

Start your 30-daySnowflake trial today

  • $400 in free credits
  • Immediate access to the AI Data Cloud
  • Enable your most critical data workloads
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Snowflake for federal government

Frequently Asked Questions

Your top questions about getting started with Snowflake for Federal Government.

Snowflake maintains several key security and compliance authorizations, including:

  • FedRAMP High and Moderate authorizations with 400+ security controls — available on AWS and Microsoft Azure
  • DoW Impact Levels 4 & 5 for controlled unclassified defense information — available on AWS
  • FISMA compliance for federal information systems —  available on Microsoft Azure and AWS
  • SSDF (Secure Software Development Framework)
  • SOC 1 & 2 Type II certifications
  • Support for handling sensitive date types such as CUI, PII and PHI

Visit here for a list of Snowflake’s supported compliance standards.

Snowflake is a unified platform for data, code, applications and AI. Beyond managing structured, semi-structured and unstructured data (including CUI, PII and PHI), agencies can build and run:
 

  • AI and machine learning: Securely deploy LLMs and ML models directly where your data lives.

  • Apps and code: Run custom applications and data pipelines using Snowflake Native Apps and Snowpark.

  • Unified governance: Consolidate your entire ecosystem under a single security model for compliance and auditability.

Snowflake’s fully managed architecture eliminates the need for manual database administration and infrastructure maintenance. Agencies can automatically scale resources to match mission demand, pay only for usage and consolidate disparate data into a single, governed environment for faster decision-making.

Snowflake enables incremental modernization by integrating with existing systems rather than requiring complete replacement. Agencies can connect legacy databases, mainframes and on-premises systems while maintaining current operations and preserving the choice to migrate additional workloads when ready.

Consider accelerating your transition with automated tools like SnowConvert and our expert partner ecosystem. By ingesting raw data from practically any source, Snowflake lets you modernize at your own pace while unlocking advanced AI and analytics.

 

Snowflake enables live, governed data sharing across agencies and partners without moving or duplicating data. Agencies maintain full ownership and control while securely providing authorized users access to support cross-agency missions.

 

How it works:
 

  • No data is copied or transferred between agency accounts.

  • Snowflake’s services layer and metadata store enable secure access. 

  • Read-only database access is provided to live data at the source.

  • Standard role-based access controls govern authorization.

  • Robust audit logs support compliance and oversight.

Benefits:

  • Reduces the risk, cost and complexity of traditional data sharing.

  • Leverages built-in governance and compliance controls.

  • Supports multiple sharing models, including direct secure sharing, private listings, data exchanges and data clean rooms.

Learn more about data sharing

Snowflake integrates seamlessly with existing federal technology stacks through native connectors and APIs, working alongside current databases, analytics tools and business intelligence platforms. 

The platform supports hybrid and multi-cloud deployments, allowing agencies to maintain on-premises systems while leveraging cloud capabilities in government-approved regions. 

Data can be hosted directly in Snowflake or remain in external tables and popular open table formats such as Apache Iceberg. This flexibility allows agencies to modernize incrementally, support open architectures and avoid vendor lock-in while maintaining consistent governance, security and access controls across their data ecosystem.

Where Data Does More

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